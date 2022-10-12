fbpx
HH-60W Jolly Green II reaches initial operational capability

by Capt. Lauren Gao | JB Langley-Eustis,Va.
An HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter is parked on the flight line during the HH-60W Initial Operational Capability ceremony, Sept. 9, 2022 at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The ceremony displayed the platform’s operational capabilities and signifies that the HH-60W has met the criteria for IOC and awaits declaration. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, declared the HH-60W Jolly Green II has reached initial operational capability on Oct. 4, 2022.

The declaration signifies that the U.S. Air Force now possesses sufficient HH-60Ws, logistics requirements and trained Airmen to support a 30-day deployment to any independent location with a package of four aircraft.

Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron and 41st RQS execute a combat search and rescue demonstration over Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Sept. 9, 2022. Air Rescue Association members, who were once part of the rescue community, attended the demonstration along with a ceremony to celebrate the HH-60W Jolly Green II meeting the criteria for initial operational capability and being postured for declaration. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

“It’s an exciting day for Combat Rescue as we bring a new platform and its upgraded capabilities into operation,” said Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Director of Operations at Air Combat Command. “This declaration is the culmination of years of hard work and vision. Current and future combat environments require us to maneuver further and faster than ever before, and the capabilities provided by the Jolly Green II supports the platform’s viability for our Air Force Personnel Recovery core function for as long as possible.”

The 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., one of the first locations to receive the HH-60W, held a ceremony to mark the declaration on Sept. 9.

“The airmen of the 23rd Wing have done a tremendous job working with partners to get this aircraft combat ready on time,” said Col. Russ Cook, 23rd Wing commander. “Bottom line, the future of Air Force Rescue is secure, and our team is ready to recover anybody, anytime, anywhere, against any adversary.”

The HH-60W offers a range of improved capabilities over its predecessor, the HH-60G Pave Hawk, to include improved range and survivability, a new fuel system, advanced avionics and more. As a digitally focused platform, it also allows faster movement of data and better integration with other platforms and combatant command capabilities.

These upgrades will continue to enable safer search and rescue operations and provide the joint force with the capabilities needed to accomplish the complex and critical mission of personnel recovery.

Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron perform a combat search and rescue demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Sept. 9, 2022. The 23rd Maintenance Group and 347th Rescue Group have successfully postured the HH-60W Jolly Green II capabilities for maximum combat readiness and full integration in rescue operations alongside the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
