U.S. Army awards $207 million counter-UAS contract to Raytheon

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been awarded a $207 million U.S. Army contract for Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors, or KuRFS, and Coyote® effectors.

Under the contract, the systems will equip two U.S. Army divisions. Additional assets will also be provided to support ongoing Army flight tests and operational deployments.

As part of the U.S. Army’s Low, slow, small unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, called LIDS, KuRFS provides advanced 360-degree threat detection, while Coyote low-cost effectors defeat drones.

“KuRFS and Coyote are recognized as critical capabilities for the effective defense against the proliferating UAS threat,” said Tom Laliberty president of Land Warfare & Air Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “Together with the U.S. Army, we’ve matured the technologies and developed an integrated solution that can protect and defend assets, infrastructure and personnel against the complex threat of enemy drones.”

Proven effective in a number of tests and demonstrations, the KuRFS precision targeting radar and the scaled Ku-720 mobile sensing radar deliver persistent detection, identification and tracking of airborne threats. The Coyote Block 2 kinetic and Block 3 non-kinetic effectors defeat single drones and swarms varying in size and maneuverability, and at higher altitudes and longer ranges than similar class effectors.

The U.S. Army’s LIDS integrates KuRFS and the Coyote family of effectors with Northrop Grumman’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system, or FAADC2, and Syracuse Research Corporation’s electronic warfare system. Together, these systems create a multi-mission fixed, transportable or mobile deployed system that provides a complete extended-range defense solution.