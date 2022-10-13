Veteran of the Day | U.S. Navy Veteran Calvin Leon Graham

During World War II, it was not unusual for American boys to lie about their age in order to enlist. For Calvin Leon Graham, it was the opportunity to serve his country during a time of great crisis. However, his merits would be overshadowed by the fact he was the youngest combatant of the Second World War.

Born during the Great Depression in 1930 to a poor Texas family, Graham was the youngest of seven children. Before Pearl Harbor, his mother was widowed and later remarried. His stepfather was abusive, and by the sixth grade, the boy moved out to live in a shoddy house with an older brother. He supported himself by selling newspapers and delivering telegrams. Being constantly around the news gave him insight on what was transpiring around the world. This would be one of his many motivations for enlisting into the military.

At 11, Graham learned that some of his cousins has been killed in action, and it sparked in him a desire to fight. He started shaving, hoping hair would grow faster (it didn’t), and he began speaking more deeply. He told a reporter, “In those days, you could join up at 16 with your parent’s consent, but they preferred 17.” He forged his mother’s signature, stole a notary stamp and told his mother he was going to see some relatives. Instead, he dropped out of school and traveled to Houston to enlist.

On Aug. 16, 1942, Graham went to the Houston recruiting office in his older brother’s clothing. He was only 12 years old, five-foot-two and 125 pounds. He was not concerned about the forged signature, rather the dentist, calling him a finely tuned lie detector. Graham’s trump card was knowing that the dentist had cleared two other underage boys. He was cleared.

Afterwards, Graham completed bootcamp in San Diego before being assigned to the newly forged battleship, USS South Dakota. Under Capt. Thomas Leigh Gatch, the South Dakota steamed out of Philadelphia and cleared the Panama Canal. The battleship brimmed with “green boys,” cocky, brash and inexperienced recruits who were eager to fight the Japanese Empire.

Graham saw his first real action during the Battle of Santa Cruz on Oct. 26, 1942. Graham, a seaman, was an anti-aircraft gunner upon the battleship and operated one of the 40mm guns. During this famous battle, USS South Dakota was credited with downing 26 Japanese aircraft. After the battle, USS South Dakota unloaded 890 rounds of 5-inch, 4,000 rounds of 40mm, 3,000 rounds of 1.1-inch and 52,000 rounds of 20mm ammunition.

Graham saw combat again with the deadly Battle of Guadalcanal on Nov. 14, 1942. The South Dakota was ambushed by three Japanese warships, taking forty-seven hits. Her radio communications and radar were completely inoperable, and the battleship lost track of the tactical situation. Despite the disarray and a grievous face wound, Graham remained at his station. Another assault burned him severely and threw him down three stories of the superstructure. Despite these horrific injuries, he remained conscious and tended to his comrades.

USS South Dakota barely survived and limped back to New York, later being dubbed Battleship X. Graham received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions, but his distinctions were short lived. His mother learned of his enlistment and informed the Navy of his true age. He was stripped of his medals and thrown into a brig for three months. He was released after his sister threatened to go to the press. He was dishonorably discharged but fought tirelessly to have his honors and record restored. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter personally approved an honorable discharge. Graham’s medals were restored except his Purple Heart. President Ronald Regan signed legislation granting Graham further benefits, and two years after his death, his Purple Heart was restored and given to his widow.

Graham received the following awards during his service: Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V”, Purple Heart, Navy Unit Commendation with service star, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with two service stars, World War II Victory Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

Graham died in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1992.

We honor his service.