Screaming Eagles Land in Europe Once Again

After 77 years, U.S. Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division touched down on European soil in a continued effort to assist the U.S. Army’s V Corps and the 1st Infantry Division in supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s eastern flank.

To illustrate the event, Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade performed a ceremonial uncasing of the unit’s flag, streamers and colors soon after arriving at the Grafenwöhr Training Area in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022.

Often at arm’s length, Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division and 101st Airborne Division performed successive bounds in support of one another during many key engagements throughout America’s modern military history.

“It is said that the very soul of a unit is symbolized in the colors under which it fights,” said Col. Amy Downing, commander of the 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade. “These colors and streamers before you record the glories of those of the past and stand guardian over those who serve in the present, inspiring us all as we march into the future.”

During the Allied invasion of Normandy, each unit conducted quintessential tasks that ultimately led to the breach of the Atlantic Wall and the start of the end of Nazi Germany’s occupation of Europe. As Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division charged the beachhead at Omaha, paratroopers with the 101st Airborne Division dropped by the thousands behind enemy lines, disrupted communication lines and destroyed numerous artillery batteries aimed at the beaches of the Utah sector. These actions relieved the southern flank and allowed units to push further inland.

The pair would continue bounding through Normandy and the rest of France, ultimately converging in and around the Ardennes during the Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944 and 1945 after which they effectively campaigned through the Rhineland and the rest of Germany up until the final days of the war.

“The reputation of the 101st Airborne Division and the 1st Infantry Division are known around the world for its professionalism, discipline and commitment to excellence,” said Downing.

“Generation after generation, the Soldiers of these two storied divisions represent the very best of our Army and have demonstrated complete commitment to supporting combat operations, anywhere, anytime.”

The two divisions would continue to circumnavigate one another at particular points in history. They would play pivotal roles in the Vietnam War’s Tet Offensive of 1968. Years later, both would assist efforts during the Liberation of Kuwait in 1991.

“The 101st hasn’t been back to Europe since the end of World War II,” said 2nd Lt. Patrick Tabor, the adjutant for the brigade commander. “Now we’re back aligned underneath the 1st Infantry Division. It’s a very unique opportunity.”

In Europe once more, these Soldiers of the 101st Airborne are again working with those of the 1st Infantry Division in part of the ongoing efforts of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“Together, we will continue the rich traditions, preserving and adding to our history and lineage,” said Downing.