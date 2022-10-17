STEM educator breaks sound barrier at Edwards Air Show

Seventy-five years ago Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

As part of the 2022 Edwards Air Show, the base took a local ‘hometown hero’ to Mach 1.43 in honor of this momentous anniversary in Air Force history!

Matthew Winheim is a STEM educator and leader who is focused on STEM/STEAM education with equity for each and every student in the Antelope Valley Community!

In 2019, he chaired and directed the STEM Expo at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds on behalf of the Los Angeles County Air Show. He was the founding administrator for the Palmdale Aerospace Academy, and served as its executive director as well as the lead STEM administrator for the Antelope Valley Union, Eastside Union, and Palmdale School Districts where he coordinated the participation of more than 200 underprivileged students in the U.S. Air Force’s 70th Anniversary event at Edwards.

As a prior active-duty Airman, he maintains the Air Force core value of service before self by dedicating his life to his community by creating unique opportunities for the next generation to have equal access to STEM education. He’s worked diligently to create conditions for educators to work together to support high-quality learning environments for every student in the Antelope Valley and we’re honored to have taken him past the speed of sound today!