BREAKING NEWS: AF F-35 crashes at Utah base

An U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II crashed at approximately 6:15 p.m., MDT, Oct. 19 at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

The aircraft was assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill.

According to the 388th FW’s Twitter Feed, “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation. The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

“On and off base emergency crews responded immediately,” the Wing’s Twitter feed continued.

The base’s West Gate was closed for a time because of the crash.

At this time the Air Force is asking for the public’s help.

“If any member of the public saw anything or finds anything that may be related to the crash, please call 801-777-3056.”

The wing was selected to fly the new F-35 Lightning II fighter in December 2013, with the first to arrive at the base unveiled on Sept. 2, 2015.

The wing’s F-35s achieved Initial Operating Capability on Aug. 2, 2016. The final F-35 delivery – the Wing’s 78th aircraft – arrived at the base in December 2019.

