Headlines — October 24

News

US and Japan prepare for joint exercise; US wraps up drills with allies in South China Sea

The United States and Japan are preparing for a large-scale joint exercise in Japan next month, the Japanese government announced Oct. 21.

Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine’s allies

For months, the U.S. and other NATO members have sent billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment into Ukraine to help it fight back against Russia.

US, Russian defense chiefs hold first talks in months

The dearth of conversation between Washington and Moscow has become a source of concern in the West, particularly as Putin suggests he may use nuclear weapons.

Afghan visa program still riddled with dysfunction and delays as veterans push for fixes

More than a year after the collapse of Kabul, Afghans who helped the U.S. during the war are still struggling to get special immigrant visas and only a small percentage have made it through the process, adding to the frustration of advocates who are trying to assist.

Business

Defense firms outsource sub, carrier construction amid labor woes

The U.S. Navy is pouring billions of dollars into shoring up the companies that help build nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers.

At Euronaval, defense firms dive deep into seabed warfare platforms

An explosion at the underwater Nord Stream pipeline has geopolitical consequences, and highlights the value and vulnerability of the bottom of the ocean.

Defense

New Pentagon abortion policy draws ire of GOP, praise from Democrats

Republican lawmakers on Oct. 21 sharply criticized Defense Department plans to provide leave and cover travel costs for troops seeking abortions, calling it a move driven by politics and not the health care needs of the military.

LCS Jackson wraps up first deployment, with decommissioning on horizon

The littoral combat ship Jackson wrapped up its initial deployment — to U.S. 7th Fleet — this month, carrying out manned-unmanned operations with the MQ-8C Fire Scout.

Prototype air defense interceptor for Marine Corps wraps up last test

The Marine Corps in early September successfully completed its last of three live-fire tests of a medium-range air defense prototype using Israeli-made Iron Dome Tamir missiles — a promising sign for the interceptor system, coming months after the Corps announced plans to procure it.

Air Force acquisition report shows savings on space launch, cost increase for F-15 EPAWSS

The Department of the Air Force’s biggest acquisition accounts generally kept costs down in fiscal 2021 compared to the year before, even as the programs’ projected timelines continued to lengthen, a new DAF report found.

Veterans

VA plans ‘onboarding surge’ in November to clear backlog of new hires

Veterans Affairs officials are planning a daylong “onboarding surge” event next month to finalize the hiring of thousands of new employees and find ways to speed up the process for future recruits.

Veteran groups grapple with declining membership. What’s at stake if they can’t bring in new blood?

The American Legion has lost more than 700,000 members over the last decade. The VFW has seen a similar decline.

8 famous veterans who changed American history, business and culture forever

The wars of the 20th century were transformative for the United States of America. The veterans who fought those wars were no less transformative after leaving military service. Generation after generation of American veterans left their marks on the ways we live and work.