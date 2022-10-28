Headlines — October 28

News

Body of Joshua Jones, American killed in Ukraine, returned to Ukrainian custody

The body of an American man killed in August while fighting alongside the Ukrainian military has been returned to Ukrainian custody by the Russian military.

Russia is reportedly trying to recruit former Afghan commandos to fight in Ukraine

Many Afghan commandos fled the country after the Taliban took power and are reportedly now in Iran, Turkey, and elsewhere.

Business

Boeing reports $3.3 billion loss as KC-46, other defense programs drag

Boeing on Oct. 26 reported a nearly $3.3 billion loss in the third quarter of 2022, driven by a nearly $1.2 billion charge on the KC-46A Pegasus and problems with some other key defense programs.

Textron’s Aerosonde drone to support USS Miguel Keith missions

The U.S. Navy has awarded Textron Systems a $22-million contract to deploy its Aerosonde unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in support of the USS Miguel Keith’s maritime missions.

Defense

If Supreme Court ends affirmative action, how will the military adapt?

The officer corps already is markedly less racially diverse than the enlisted troops. And that gap may widen, defenders of affirmative action warn.

Pentagon setting up office to speed JADC2 integration across military

The Pentagon is establishing an office tasked with aligning and accelerating joint all-domain command and control, a multibillion-dollar effort meant to tie together all components of the U.S. military, from sensor to shooter.

Is this what an electric tank will look like?

The Army is looking to go electric on everything from infantry squad vehicles to main battle tanks in coming years. Megan Eckstein looks at potential options.

Space Force expects budget growth into 2024 amid ‘tremendous need’

Following a 38 percent increase in its fiscal 2023 budget request, the U.S. Space Force expects the upward funding trajectory to continue next year, according to a senior official.

Veterans

VA to review burn pit registry in wake of report calling for complete overhaul

The Department of Veterans Affairs will reexamine a registry that tracks veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other airborne pollution following two reports that were highly critical of the database, including one released Oct. 13 that recommended it be scrapped in its current form altogether.