U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $111,107,767 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00017) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0026). This modification adds scope for the development of a Common Reprogramming Tool (CRT) minimum viable product, as well as establishing network connections required to establish the CRT development network and selection of a service-oriented architecture needed to commence development of enhanced reprogramming tools in support of efforts to replace legacy programming tools utilized by reprogramming labs to modernize and revolutionize F-35 reprogramming. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,731,945; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,655,054; and non-U.S. Department of Defense partner funds in the amount of $1,595,546 will be obligated at the time of award, $8,386,999 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., is awarded a $73,447,380 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00039-16-D-0075) in support of the NATO Improved Link Eleven program. This modification includes requirements to increase Link Level Communication Security 7M encryptor procurement and sustainment, to include warranty provisions and training courses. The new contract total value is $135,769,336. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif.. Work is expected to be completed by September 2026. No funds will be placed on contract or obligated at the time of award. Other procurement (Navy) and Foreign Military Sales funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued upon award of the contract modification. This sole source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) ó only one responsible source, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

DY4 Inc., Ashburn, Va., is awarded an $8,777,675 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures 600 Versa Module Eurocard Single Board Computers in support of the AN/UPX-24(V) Interrogator Set Technical refreshes that occur when Navy ships are docked and overhauled. Work will be performed in Ashburn, Va., and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833523D0002).

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded an $87,800,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed price, cost-plus-fixed fee, and cost-reimbursable no fee contract for the support and sustainment of the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS) weapon system. This contract provides for program management, system engineering, system sustainment, Joint STARS unique asset management, Joint Integrated Maintenance Information System (JIMIS) hardware and software infrastructure sustainment, weapon system interoperability certification, IC system sustainment, flight crew training, mission crew training, mission support training, training sustainment, field service representatives, and cybersecurity. The location of performance is Melbourne, Fla. The work is expected to be complete by Oct. 31, 2023. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $10,537,983 is being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8529-23-D-0001).

The Boeing Co., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $9,724,331 option exercise modification (P00018) to previously awarded contract FA8823-20-C-0001 for the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) constellation. This contract modification provides for the exercise of WGS systems engineering and sustainment support. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $2,431,083 is being obligated at the time of modification award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $30,385,793. Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded a $33,112,700 firm-fixed-price contract for beach renourishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Monmouth Beach, N.J., with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $33,112,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-23-C-0002).

PCC Ventures,* Columbus, Ohio, was awarded a $32,432,466 firm-fixed-price contract to repair airfield taxiways and aprons. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $32,432,466 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-23-C-3000).

Corman Kokosing Construction Co., Annapolis, Md., was awarded a $12,412,816 modification (P00003) to contract W912BU-21-C-0074 to adjust the cubic-yard quantities of the government conditional surveys. Work will be performed in Chesapeake City, Md., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $12,412,816 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Native Maine Operations Inc., Westbrook, Maine (SPE300-22-D-S758, $31,835,745); and Hartford Provision Co., South Windsor, Connecticut (SPE300-22-D-P402, $15,974,250), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE300-21-R-0004 for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with an Oct. 23, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and New Hampshire and Maine schools. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lockheed Martin Aculight Corp., Bothell, Wash., was awarded a $12,796,190 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Modular Efficient Laser Technology (MELT) program. MELT seeks to develop a laser tile as the building block for compact, scalable, panelized high-energy laser sources. Work will be performed in Bothell, Wash., (81 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (17 percent); and Sunnyvale, Calif., (2 percent), with an expected completion date of October 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,392,442 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001122S0017 and nine offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-23-C-0003).

*Small business