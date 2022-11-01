Headlines — November 1

News

Federally-activated National Guard troops are expected to continue to deploy along the U.S. southern border through summer 2023, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Oct. 28.

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine after pulling out of crucial grain deal

Fears were mounting Oct. 31 that the Kremlin’s war would leave civilians in Ukraine and beyond facing a bleak winter.

Russia threatens commercial satellites that Pentagon sees as its future

In a speech at the United Nations, a Russian official said the proliferation of privately operated satellites is “an extremely dangerous trend that goes beyond the harmless use of outer-space technologies and has become apparent during the latest developments in Ukraine.”

Defense companies still await boost from Pentagon’s arming of Ukraine

Supply-chain challenges and Defense Department weapons-buying practices hold back sales, executives say.

TAI to deliver Hurkus-C combat aircraft to Niger, Chad

Turkish Aerospace Industries has signed a contract to deliver two Hurkus-C light trainer and combat aircraft to Niger and three to Chad, a senior company official said.

HII underwater drones buzz Buzzards Bay as firm readies its tech for Navy’s unmanned fleet

During Breaking Defense’s recent visit to a UUV manufacturing plant, HII officials stressed their modular design, in line with the Navy’s unmanned vision of plug-and-play technologies.

Trump’s Air Force One deal has cost Boeing another $766 million

Boeing lost $766 million in Q3 on the project to build Air Force One aircraft.

Pentagon’s new defense strategy is out. Now the real work begins, experts say

After months of delays, the unclassified version of the National Defense Strategy hit the streets on Oct. 27, pledging a renewed focus on China and including not much in the way of surprises.

U.S. Air Force to begin withdrawing F-15s from Kadena in November

The Air Force plans to start withdrawing its two squadrons of F-15C and D Eagle fighters from Kadena Air Base in Japan on Nov. 1.

KC-46 flies without co-pilot as AMC explores limited aircrew operations

A KC-46 tanker from McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., flew without a co-pilot Oct. 25, part of Air Mobility Commandís push to study limited aircrew operations.