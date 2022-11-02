Headlines — November 2

News

Drone-killing Vampires due in Ukraine next year, Pentagon says

The U.S. is aiming to send Ukraine the “Vampire” counter-drone system by mid-2023, with a contract award expected within months, a Pentagon spokesman said Nov. 1.

Russia orders wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine

Russia told civilians on Nov. 1 to leave a swathe of Ukraine along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.

Iran is preparing to send additional weapons including ballistic missiles to Russia to use in Ukraine, western officials say

Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program told CNN.

Russian military leaders discussed use of nuclear weapons, US officials say

The conversations alarmed the Biden administration because they showed how frustrated Moscow had become over its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

Business

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 1st national security payload

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle in operation, carried its first National Security Space Launch mission for the U.S. Department of Defense to orbit on Nov. 1.

Air Force launches Autonomy Prime program in hunt for new tech

The future of defense technology is in autonomy, the Air Force says, and the service wants to find out what industry can bring to the table.

L3Harris CEO says Viasat Link 16 assets are JADC2 ‘accelerant’

Buying Viasat’s tactical data links business will help realize L3Harris Technologies’ joint all-domain command and control ambitions and will likely push the company up the defense contracting ladder, according to CEO Chris Kubasik.

If Air Force skips KC-Y tanker race, Lockheed says LMXT could compete for KC-Z

“If the [KC-Y] competition doesn’t go forward, I’m not convinced the next competition would be for a [clean-sheet KC-Z],” said Larry Gallogly, Lockheed’s LMXT campaign director.

Defense

Navy ends safety standdown for part of the T-45C Goshawk jet fleet

The Navy resumed flight operations for part of its T-45C Goshawk jet trainer fleet Monday after a two-week grounding, but officials are declining to say how many of the aircraft are actually returning to the skies.

Most troops deployed for Ukraine response still in Europe

Roughly 20,000 U.S. troops were mobilized throughout central and eastern Europe in the early months of this year, first in anticipation of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and then in response to it.



Saltzman set to take over as Space Force CSO as Raymond retires

Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, the Space Force’s first member and first Chief of Space Operations, will pass responsibility over to Gen. B. Chance Saltzman in a ceremony officiated by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Nov. 2 — marking the end of an era for the nation’s youngest military service.

White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report

An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report.

US Navy touts hypersonic missile progress ahead of 2025 fielding

The head of the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs office is confident the service can field hypersonic weapons on a Zumwalt-class destroyer in 2025 and on a Virginia-class submarine in 2029 despite the significant workload that remains.

Navy plans to seek block buy for next five Columbia-class sub

A five-sub buy would have the potential to save billions in taxpayer dollars if executed well.

Veterans

Here are 2022’s best cities for veterans

Veterans may want to consider moving to one of the Carolinas, if they lean on a pair of surveys released this week as their guide.

10 famous veterans who died in 2022

Thousands of men and women who served have died this year. Military.com takes a moment to remember a few notable U.S. veterans who made a lasting impression both in and out of the military before leaving us in 2022.