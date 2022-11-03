U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $63,653,671 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2103 to exercise an option for engineering and technical design effort to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Groton/New London, Conn., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,725,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $24,955,241 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00001) to an order (N0001922F2530) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification adds scope for fabrication and installation support to retrofit the Delta System Software Configuration 4.0 capabilities, to include tactical targeting network technology and the beyond line of sight in the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (57 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (11 percent); Boulder, Colo., (9 percent); Norfolk, Va., (8 percent); Salisbury, Md., (5 percent); Ronkonkoma, N.Y., (3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $858,147; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,097,094 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Co., a Lockheed Martin Corp., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $21,354,094 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to an order (N6134022F7009) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises options to procure one CH53K containerized flight training device (2F243-3), as well as associated technical data based on low-rate initial production Lot 4 configuration in support of CH-53K phase II training system efforts. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Va., (67 percent); Stratford, Conn., (18 percent); and Orlando, Fla., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,354,094 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Systems Application and Technologies Inc.,* Upper Marlboro, Md., is awarded a $17,939,039 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort, cost reimbursable modification (P00028) to a previously awarded contract (N0042119C0023). This modification exercises an option to provide engineering, technical, project analyst, and administrative support services in support of research, development, test, and evaluation of aircraft instrumentation flight test for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,759,000; and fiscal 2023 working capital (Navy) funds on the amount of $1,164,500 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $15,236,598 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0061). This modification adds scope for courseware/curriculum development, electronic classrooms, and in-country pilot, crew and maintainer training on the UH-1Y and AH-1Z production aircraft for the government of the Czech Republic. Work will be performed in Czech Republic (65 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (25 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (9 percent); and Brno, Czech Republic (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $15,236,598 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

DFA Dairy Brands Fluid LLC, doing business as PET Dairy, High Point, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $27,375,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for milk and dairy items. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Georgia, with a Nov. 15, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-23-D-V004).

U.S. Army

L-J Inc.,* Cayce, S.C., was awarded an $8,547,380 firm-fixed-price contract for furnishing all plant, labor, transportation, supplies and materials to perform all operations in connection with raising dikes and berms, and installation of new spillway systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 25, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,547,380 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity (W912HP-23-C-0001).

*Small business