Navy amphibious craft undergoes climate testing

The Landing Craft Air Cushion, from Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City, Fla., recently underwent climate testing in the McKinley Climatic Lab’s large chamber enduring freezing temperatures and rain during its testing cycle at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

The LCAC-100, along with LCAC-101 arrived in Panama City Sept. 2, 2020.

LCAC-100 and LCAC-101 class hovercraft will replace the legacy LCAC to provide the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps expeditionary team with a more reliable and capable high speed, amphibious connector to deliver Sailors and Marines and their equipment from ship to shore.

LCAC-100 is seving as a RDT&E craft residing at NSWC PCD for continual development and integration of new technology and enhancements into the fleet.

LCAC vehicles have been essential to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps amphibious operations.