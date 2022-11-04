High Desert Hangar Stories – A spiritual journey like no other: Base chapel travels across the desert to new home

A number of years ago, as the sun rose on another day in the High Desert, a strange site was seen moving across the dry lakebed in Rosamond. Those viewing it were probably entranced as the structure slowly made its way towards its new home.

Many of us have come to know that yes, indeed, the Spirit travels in many ways, but this old timer was not just carrying the Spirit of itself but also of the hundreds who found refuge in its walls.

Nowadays, it’s just an old church that sits in Rosamond, still serving the faithful — now known as St. Mary of the Desert Catholic Church.

But the other day, while sitting in traffic, I looked over at it and the history of its journey pulled at my heart, while the lives it touched so many years ago made me think of all the men and women it served when it was the chapel at south base at Muroc in World War II.

In World War II when our nation was building bases all over the country, these churches were the standard model and from the East Coast to the West Coast they were built in the hundreds. The services, the weddings, and the funerals numbered in the thousands as our nation rolled up its sleeves and did what needed to be done.

Many a young Airman finishing up training probably left this chapel and left it to journey to Europe or the Pacific never to return. You hope and pray that the many weddings that took place carried on after the war and produced happy lives and families. The chapel was just as important to many stationed there as any other aspect of flight operations at the base, as it connected people to the Spirit they had left behind in hometowns across America and gave them a feeling of home and loved ones.

Yes, it’s just an old chapel that was moved from the base at Muroc/Edwards to this new home and I wonder if those using it today can feel the presence of the Greatest Generation that sat inside those walls facing an unknown future and looking to the faith they embraced to give then the strength and courage to face the fear embracing the world.

The generations who sat and worshipped in this chapel did answer the call and secured the freedom for the world from the evil they were called upon to defeat. This chapel played its part helping to secure that victory, but there also came a time when its mission at the old base was drawing to a close. The chapel was being replaced by larger and newer facilities, and it wasn’t long until it faced an uncertain future.

This old chapel found a friend and a new mission when the Archdiocese in Fresno was looking to open a church in Rosamond, and in 1950 all the pieces fell in place for the old chapel to start its journey to its new home where it would embrace many new followers for generations to come.

Yep, I’m an old sentimentalist, and an old building like this speaks to my heart. Maybe someday I will find the time to spend a few moments in the silence there and sit for a bit remembering the many lives that made this sacred and special place a part of their journey. And I will say a prayer for those who never came home, and for the many lives it touched. Many churches nowadays are pretty fancy and elaborate, but for me and many others a simple church like this can become more than just a house of worship. It can become a conduit back to simpler times and good memories that remind us of family and friends long departed. In other words, the spirit gives us hope and peace of mind in a setting that is special to those of faith.

Yes, it’s just an old church, but its story should be told and passed on to inspire future generations when today’s world starts to overwhelm us. It’s as much a symbol to American resolve as any statue and may those responsible for its upkeep and future treat it as such and we should be thankful that it still carries on today serving those of faith and being that symbol of peace and love that served past generations when they needed it most.

Until next time, Bob out …

Chapels spring up across the nation as the U.S. prepares for war

As the United States mobilized for war in the early 1940s, a need for permanent base chapels was determined. Prior to this time, most religious services were held in open fields, and other buildings such as clubs and mess halls.

In March of 1941, Congress passed a bill that provided for 604 chapels to be built across the nation in posts, camps and stations. These new chapels were designed to be used by Protestant, Catholic and Jewish service members to make their devotions.

According to Office of the Chief of Chaplains in 1942:

“The chapel was planned to resemble the small country churches which dot the countryside of America … Simple dignity marks the outward appearance of the chapel, the construction being of clapboard on a wooden framework, set on a concrete foundation,

“The inside is equally simple and attractive. The seats, which accommodate 300 downstairs, are built with slat backs and have kneeling benches for those who use them in worship … The balcony, which seats an additional 57 worshippers, or which may be used for the choir, also contains the electric organ which provides music for all services.”

Many of these chapels are long gone, but thankfully, St. Mary of the Desert Catholic Church in Rosamond, Calif., is still in use.