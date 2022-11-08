AV Wall again coming to Palmdale as part of Veterans Day ceremonies

The AV Wall will be on display Nov. 9-13, 2022, at the Palmdale Amphitheater at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Calif.

While the wall will be open 24/7 for free public viewing, there are some specific events scheduled.

On Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – there will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m., that will also include the distribution of Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins.

On Nov. 12, at 8 p.m., there will be a candlelight ceremony honoring the AV 76. Taps will be played nightly at 9 p.m.

The AV Wall is a half-scale size tribute monument of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is cared for by Point Man Antelope Valley, a veterans outreach organization that ministers to veterans of all wars.

PMAV is a non-profit, faith-based 501(c)(3) autonomous organization that is fully financed by donations. PMAV is under the umbrella of Point Man International Ministries, Spring Brook, N.Y.

The concept of a local mobile Vietnam memorial wall was first discussed in 2005 when a committee celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Palmdale Playhouse was looking for a mobile wall to display at the A Piece of My Heart play. The play by Shirley Lauro details the stories and struggles of six women who served in Vietnam. A mobile wall would be the perfect tie-in, but none were available at that time. “Why can’t we build our own wall?” was asked by a Playhouse staff member, and the concept took off!

It took four years to raise the $102,000 to fabricate the wall. Signs and Designs, Inc. of Palmdale was integral in the manufacturing and engraving of the wall. Each year, upon the release of additions and changes to the wall by the Department of Defense, Signs and Designs, Inc. updates our panels.