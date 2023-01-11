Headlines — January 11

News

Poland in talks with allies over Leopard 2 transfers to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced his country is considering to supply an undisclosed number of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to support its neighbor’s combat against the Russian invasion.

Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 bomber to undergo government testing

Russia’s new prototype Tu-160M bomber has completed its second test flight and will now undergo trials with the Defence Ministry.

Republicans name chairmen for Armed Services, Vet Affairs committees

House Republicans on Jan. 10 named Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and Illinois Rep. Mike Bost as chairman of the House Veteransí Affairs Committee as part of their leadership plans for the 118th Congress.

Ukrainian troops heading to Oklahoma for Patriot missile training

A hundred Ukrainian soldiers are set to begin training on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill, Okla., “as soon as next week,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed Jan. 10 during a press briefing.

Business

To shipbuilders who think they can build more, CNO says, ‘Prove it’

Following a budget that yielded a record-breaking $31.5 billion in shipbuilding funds for the U.S. Navy, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday has one message to ship construction yards: “Pick up the pace.”

US Air Force wants industry input for ‘innovative’ ABMS technologies

The U.S. Air Force is seeking information about commercial equipment it can potentially use to reinforce its lines of communications and flesh out the Advanced Battle Management System, its contribution to the Pentagon’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control campaign.

Defense

Austin ends the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Defense Department will no longer require service members to get vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a memo signed Jan. 10 by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Air Force to start tracking height-to-waist ratios in April

The Air Force said Jan. 9 it will officially use height-to-waist ratios to measure troopsí fitness starting this spring, solidifying its move away from the dreaded abdominal “tape test.”

Navy aims for 75 ‘mission-capable’ surface ships amid readiness drive

The U.S. Navy wants to keep nearly half its surface fleet in a deployable state, as it aims to raise the overall readiness of the force in case it’s called upon to fight.

F-35 undergoes first test flight with TR-3 hardware, software upgrades

The U.S. Air Force on Jan. 6 conducted the first test flight of an F-35 loaded with a series of upgrades known as Technology Refresh 3.

Veterans

Judges skeptical that employer required to allow veteran’s service dog

A U.S. appeals court panel on Jan. 10 seemed hesitant to revive a Union Pacific Railroad engineer’s claim that he should be able to bring his service dog to work to prevent migraines and anxiety caused by his military service.

Remains of Vietnam War soldier killed in helicopter crash identified

The remains of an American soldier killed in a helicopter crash during the Vietnam War have been identified, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.