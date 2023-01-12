Headlines — January 12

News

Japan to OK new US Marine littoral regiment on Okinawa

Japan on Jan. 11 formally approved U.S. plans for a new Marine quick-reaction force on Okinawa and unveil plans to deepen military cooperation on Japanís remote southwest islands near Taiwan, according to U.S. officials.

US military donates weapons, and military equipment to Somalia

The United States government presented the Somali National Army with a $9 million donation of military equipment at a ceremony on Sunday, as the countryís military continues to fight against al-Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group.

Putin changes Ukraine action leader, calls for quicker aircraft deals

Russia’s top military officer was put in charge of troops fighting in Ukraine on Jan. 11, a move that appears to reflect the Kremlin’s dissatisfaction with the current leadership and flaws in the military’s performance.

Business

Steven Kwast, a retired US Air Force general, is Skycorp’s new CEO

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast is taking the helm of Skycorp Inc., a California company with plans to transform space logistics in Earth orbit, cislunar orbit and on the lunar surface.

Northrop Grumman reveals it’s developing the F-35’s new radar

Northrop Grumman is building the F-35’s new radar, designated the AN/APG-85, the company announced Jan. 11.

BAE Systems wins $119.2 million Navy contract

The Jacksonville shipyard will modernize a guided-missile destroyer.

India to spend $522M on missiles, air defense and naval weapons

India’s top arms buyer on Jan. 10 approved a budget of 42.76 billion rupees (U.S. $522.17 million) to acquire weapons solely from domestic companies.

Colombian Air Force to buy more T-6C training aircraft

The Colombian Air Force plans to buy four additional T-6C Texan II turboprop training aircraft from Textron Aviation in a potential deal worth $38.34 million.

Defense

Navy frustration building over late weapons, ship deliveries

Exasperation is growing over the U.S Navy’s inability to get missiles and weapons delivered fast enough to keep its own magazines full, let alone offer more assistance to Ukraine or other partners in need, several leaders said at this week’s annual Surface Navy Association conference.

Group of moderate Democrats lobbying against defense spending cuts

A group of moderate Democrats is sounding the alarm on potential cuts to defense spending as Republicans grapple with the possibility of Pentagon budget slashes that were part of a deal to secure Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the gavel last week.

Veterans

VA plans to waive medical copays for Native American vets

Veterans Affairs officials soon will waive most copayments related to medical care for American Indian and Alaska Native veterans in an effort to encourage more of them to use VA health services.