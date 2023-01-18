Plane Crazy Saturday set for Jan. 21

The first Plane Crazy Saturday for 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Mojave Air and Space Port “Rutan Field.”

This month, our special presentation will feature Dr. Devin Daugherty of the Kern Community College.

The Kern Community College District and Cerro Coso Community College is looking to help support the aerospace and defense industries in their service area. They are currently looking at the possibility of offering aerospace courses at Mojave Air and Space Port.

For the past 12 years, Daugherty has been teaching at the undergraduate and graduate for different colleges and universities. His full-time job is Director, Outreach Services for the Kern Community College District. Prior to that, he was the Director, Center for Applied Competitive Technologies for Santa Clarita Community College District. Before working full-time in academia, Daugherty worked in the areas of project management, human resources management, and healthcare for both the government and private sectors. He also served six years in the California Army National Guard as the Battalion Personnel and Administrative Section Leader.

Daugherty received his PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Walden University in February 2012. His dissertation was on the relationship between socioeconomic data, financial ratios, and operational status of safety-net hospitals. He also conducted research on childhood lead poisoning and the effects of legislation. Dr. Daugherty completed a Master of Public Administration degree at National University, Master of Aeronautical Science degree at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Master of Arts degree in Communication at Liberty University. He received a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration at Upper Iowa University.

Seating for the presentation is limited, so please R.S.V.P. to info@mojavemuseum.org.

There will also be historic aircraft on display, and the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m.

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

The Museum would like to thank the sponsors of this event: the Mojave Air and Space Port, Aerotech News and Review, The Loop Community Newspaper, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Mission Bank, Karl’s Hardware – Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, Thom Lapworth – CivMil support, and Voyager Restaurant.

For more information, visit www.mojavemuseum.org.