U.S. Navy

Argon ST Inc., Fairfax, Va., is awarded a $463,023,379 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures various Multi-Intelligence Sensor Development Sensor Suite production unit components for fielding in various manned and unmanned aircraft, as well as associated engineering support for the Navy, Foreign Cooperative Partners and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va., (75 percent); and Germantown, Md. (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923D0008).

The Applied Research Laboratory, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas, is awarded a $358,450,170 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-D-6421 to exercise an option for research and development in support of programs throughout the Department of Defense (DOD) within its core competency areas including: (1) characteristics of the medium relative to the ocean acoustic environment; (2) high frequency sonar as applied to war fighting applications; (3) acoustic and electromagnetic properties; (4) signal and information processing; (5) navigation and precise location in space, air, water, and on land; (6) command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence; and (7) mission related and public service oriented research, technology development, test, evaluation and systems analysis. Work will be performed in Austin, Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2027. Funds of multiple different appropriation types and years from program offices and agencies throughout DOD may be obligated on individual task orders for efforts that fall within the core competency areas. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Prism Maritime LLC,* Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $250,803,495 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-type of contract providing technical and engineering support services for the Alteration Installation Team. These services include installation, modification and upgrade for various combat systems of Navy Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $250,803,495. Work will be performed at shore sites, land based test facilities, shipyards, and aboard ships in port or at sea for the Navy, Coast Guard, and Foreign Military Sales locations, which will be specified within the individual technical instructions or delivery/task orders when issued. If all options are exercised, work will continue through October 2027. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award and does not expire at the end of this fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured, as a small business set-aside, via the System for Award Management website, with three offers received. NSWC PHD, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N63394-23-C-0004).

Kay and Associates Inc., Buffalo Grove, Ill., is awarded a $115,988,393 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (N0042122C0013). This modification exercises an option to provide maintenance, operation, and management support services for the F/A-18 organizational level, intermediate level, and missile maintenance repair and storage facilities for the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in undisclosed locations in Kuwait and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $77,115,421 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Katmai Management Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $97,548,030 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide role player and subject-matter expert support services for the Marine Corps to provide warfighter training. Work will be performed at various locations and is expected to be completed in January 2028. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was procured as a directed sole-source award under the auspices of the Small Business Administration 8(a) Program. The Marine Corps System Command, Program Manager, Training Systems, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (M67854-23-D-8020).

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $42,855,274 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort modification (P00084) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0037). This modification adds scope to extend services and add hours for installation and test support, as well as provides materials to support installation and testing of hardware and software in support of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear systems aboard the John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) and Enterprise (CVN-80) aircraft carriers. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (79.5 percent); and Tupelo, Miss., (20.5 percent) and is expected to be completed in June 2029. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,382,904 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Cherokee Nation Management and Consulting LLC,* Catoosa, Okla., is awarded a $29,966,304 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed price, time-and-materials contract M67004-21-C-0001 for logistics services to manage, support, and operate the Marine Corps Consolidated Storage Program warehouse network. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $84,728,351. The contract modification is for exercising a one-year option period for logistics services to manage, support, and operate the Marine Corps Consolidated Storage Program warehouse network. Work will be performed in Barstow, Calif., (23 percent); Camp Lejeune, N.C., (18 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (13 percent); Okinawa, Japan (10 percent); Miramar, Calif., (9 percent); Camp Geiger, N.C., (7 percent); Twenty-nine Palms, Calif., (4 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (4 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (3 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (2 percent); Beaufort, S.C., (2 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (2 percent); New River, N.C., (2 percent); and Bridgeport, Calif., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed Jan. 21, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,710,406 will be obligated at the time of contract modification award and will expire Sept. 30, 2023. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Ga., is the contracting activity (M67004-21-C-0001).†

Agile-Bot II LLC,* Reston, Va., was awarded a $14,595,470 modification to exercise Option Two to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N66001-21-C-0043) for advanced cyber support services in support of the Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) are being used to incrementally fund this award. The contract included a one-year base period and four one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the value of this contract to $72,996,224. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,500,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Quantico, Va. The option’s period of performance is from January 2023 through January 2024. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through January 2026. This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-18-R-0011 and was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific e-Commerce Central website. Five offers were received and one was selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, was awarded a $12,700,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized order (N0001923F2620) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0002). This order provides non-recurring engineering for the integration, qualification, documentation and testing in support of the improved proprotor gearbox input quill and clutch design on the MV-22, CV-22, and CMV-22 Osprey aircraft for the Air Force and Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,262,500; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $652,500 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Fortbrand Services LLC, Plainview, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $235,476,820 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for snow removal equipment. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation (SPE8EC-21-R-0008) and awardees will compete for a portion of the maximum dollar value. The ordering period end date is Jan. 20, 2028. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8EC-23-D-0005).



Federal Prison Industries,** doing business as UNICOR, Washington D.C., has been awarded a maximum $99,160,500 firm?fixed?price, indefinite?delivery/indefinite?quantity contract for the Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment rucksack set. This is a three?year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are North Carolina and South Carolina, with a Jan. 19, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1?23?D?F004).

U.S. Air Force

VersAbility Resources Inc. Hampton, Va., was awarded a ceiling of $140,719,079 nationwide firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery contract for official mail center and postal service center support services. This contract provides official mail and postal support services at Air Force installations and mission support center approved bases. Work will be performed at continental Air Force installations and is expected to be complete by Jan. 17, 2033. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at time of award, but appropriate operations and maintenance fiscal year funding will be obligated at the task order level. The 763d Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (FA4452-23-D0005).

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., was awarded Option Year VI of the estimated $72,730,148 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8106-17-D-0002 for engineering support services. This task order provides for recurring and non-recurring engineering support services in support of commercial derivative aircraft. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Warner Robins AFB, Ga., and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2024. This contract was a result of a sole-source negotiation. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $64,331,151 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8134-23-F-1000).

The Boeing Co., doing business as Boeing Defense Space and Security, St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $40,514,815, firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) wing kits. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2023. This contract was the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operational and maintenance funds in the amount of $20,216,892 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-23-C-0008).

U.S. Army

Chenega Base & Logistics Services LLC,* San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $110,048,629 firm-fixed-price contract for base operations support services for Fort Wainwright and surrounding training areas. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 19, 2028. U.S. Army 413th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W912CN-23-D-0009).

Dell Federal Systems, Round Rock, Texas, was awarded a $90,191,103 modification (P00003) to contract W52P1J-22-F-0096 to provide software virtualization support for all current and future VMware software solutions implemented across all Army virtual infrastructure network domains. Work will be performed in Round Rock, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2024. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $90,191,103 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $47,616,742 modification (P00028) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams systems technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Overseas Contingency Operations Transfer funds and fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $47,616,742 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Maloney-Odin A JV,* Novato, Calif., was awarded a $30,951,727 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a seepage cutoff wall. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Sacramento, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2018 civil construction funds in the amount of $30,951,727 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-23-C-0004).

*Small business

**Mandatory source