U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Radford, Va., (W519TC-23-F-0090); and Global Military Products Inc.,* Tampa, Florida (W52P1J-23-F-0091), will compete for each order of the $522,279,434 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement and delivery of 155 mm rounds. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

SourceAmerica, Vienna, Va., was awarded a $26,489,074 firm-fixed-price contract for total facility maintenance at Fort Knox. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Knox, Ky., is the contracting activity (W9124D-23-D-0008).

Triumph Engine Control Systems LLC, West Hartford, Conn., was awarded a $9,916,270 firm-fixed-price contract to overhaul/repair fuel engine controls for the CH-47 Chinook. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in West Hartford, Conn., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 Army Working Capital funds in the amount of $9,916,270 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-F-0179).

U.S. Navy

AECOM Technical Services, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a $239,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer services for environmental restoration projects, including technical and engineering services, field investigation services, laboratory testing and related services for all stages of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) process. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of responsibility, and may also include locations within NAVFAC Southwest, NAVFAC Northwest, or anywhere outside the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility, as required by the government. Work is expected to be completed by January 2028. Immediately following award, a task order will be issued in the amount of the minimum guarantee of $5,000 using fiscal 2023 environmental restoration (Navy) funds, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with one offer received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-23-D-1802).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $34,045,729 firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to an order (N0001922F2312) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises an option to provide validation and test tooling in support of achieving a production quantity at full rate of up to 24 CH-53K aircraft per year. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (86 percent); and Stratford, Conn., (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,045,729 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $7,527,084 firm-fixed-price modification (P00073) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N0001916C0048). This modification exercises an option to provide validation and test tooling in support of CH-53K Lots 4 and 5 production aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,527,084 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Intelligent Waves LLC, Reston Va., was awarded a $99,900,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for crowd sourced flight data support services. This contract provides the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron with support services, including flight test mission instrumentation modifications, improvements, and operations for the 53rd Wing and other operational flight-testing locations. Work will be performed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and potentially other locations such as Yuma, Ariz., Patuxent River, Md., Norfolk, Va., Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, and Hill AFB, Utah, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 99th Contracting Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev., is the contracting activity (FA486123D0002).

InDyne Inc., Lexington Park, Md., was awarded a $62,968,088 hybrid firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursement contract for the operations and maintenance support of the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System (PARCS) mission system. This contract provides the services necessary to support Space Force operations and maintenance of the PARCS system. Work will be performed at Cavalier Space Force Station, N.D., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,717,550 are being obligated at the time of this award. U.S. Space Force, Space Operations Command, Space Acquisition and Integration Office, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA2518-23-C-0002).

Texas Work Force Commission, Austin, Texas, was awarded a $38, 319,367 requirements type contract for the operation of dining facilities. This contract provides for performing full food service operations at 13 dining hall locations. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. This contract was a sole source acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $ 38,319,367 are being obligated at time of award. The 502d Contracting Squadron, JBSA-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3016-23-D-0004).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $31,456,050 contract modification (P00160) to previously awarded contract FA8823-20-C-0004 for Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) sustainment services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $681,564,012. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,164,839 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., is the contracting activity.

PPI Technical Services Inc., Auburn, Wash., has been awarded a $13,373,411 firm-fixed-price and cost-no-fee contract for technical and support services, including equipment procurement, facility modification, technical training, and management assistance for the country of Indonesia. Work will be performed at Husein Sastranegara Air Force Base, Bandung, Indonesia, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 30, 2028. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Indonesia. FMS funds in the amount of $8,612,398 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Metrology and Calibration Program Office, Heath, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA226323C0001).

Defense Logistics Agency

SOPAKCO Inc., Mullins, S.C., has been awarded a maximum $39,979,333 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cold weather rations. This was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Jan. 28, 2026. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE3S1-23-D-Z155).

Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Pompano Beach, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $20,937,840 fixed-price, fixed-quantity contract for the Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment 4000 rucksack set. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. This is a 20-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with an Aug. 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-23-C-0010).

