Headlines — February 6

News

US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions

The U.S. military on Feb. 4 shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

US pledges longer-range ‘small-diameter bomb’ for Ukraine

The U.S. announced Feb. 3 it will send Ukraine the ground-launched small-diameter bomb, a weapon that can double Kyiv’s strike range, as part of its latest military aid package, worth $2.17 billion.

Business

Turkey picks South Korean transmission for Altay tank

A South Korean manufacturer, SNT Dynamics, said this week it will supply transmissions for the engines that will power the Altay, Turkey’s first indigenous tank.

Norway wants to buy dozens of new Leopard 2 tanks

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense put an end to months of speculation, confirming at a Feb. 3 press conference that the government has selected the German Leopard 2A7 as the countryís next main battle tank over a South Korean contender, the K2 Black Panther.

Defense

Undisclosed number of Ospreys grounded until clutch-related part fixed

An undisclosed number of V-22 Ospreys across three services will halt operations until a component tied to the engine is replaced, a defense official said Feb. 4, as part of an ongoing effort to address a hard clutch engagement issue that first alarmed the Air Force in summer 2022.

Cracked engine part sparked giant B-1 bomber fire, investigation finds

A cracked engine part’s final breakdown caused the catastrophic fire that torched a B-1 Lancer bomber last spring, costing $15 million in damages, according to an Air Force investigation.

Navy replaces troubled part on Ford carrier after test cancellation

A key system on aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford forced the cancellation of an at-sea test in August, but the ship successfully completed an overseas mission in the fall after the U.S. Navy installed a new replacement part.

Veterans

White House initiative leaves deported veterans in limbo

Hundreds, if not thousands, of foreign-born U.S. military veterans convicted of crimes have been deported.

Vets unemployment improves, national jobless rate lowest since 1969

The veterans’ unemployment rate in January fell below 3 percent for the 10th time in the last 11 months amid more positive jobs news for workers across America.