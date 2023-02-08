BAE Systems delivers 1,000th F-35 Lightning II fuselage to Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems has delivered the 1,000th rear fuselage to Lockheed Martin for the F-35, the world’s most advanced and capable fifth generation fighter.

More than 1,500 employees at the Company’s facilities in Samlesbury, Lancashire, produce the rear fuselage for every F-35 in the global fleet. The first fuselage was delivered to Lockheed Martin in 2005.

“This is a significant moment for everyone involved in the program and a testament to the highly-skilled workforce we have in the North West of England, said Cliff Robson, group managing director, BAE Systems Air, at a Feb. 7 event celebrating the 1,000th delivery. “Our role on the F-35 program is another example of how we make a substantial contribution to the local and national UK economy and help to deliver capability which is critical for national security.”

BAE Systems has been involved in the F-35 program since its inception and plays key roles across the development, manufacture and sustainment of the aircraft, which is operated by the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and air forces across the world.

“The F-35 program powers economic growth and prosperity for the UK injecting approximately £41billion* into the UK economy and supporting more than 20,000 jobs in the UK supply chain, many of those based in the North West, said Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed Martin VP and general manager of the F-35 program. ““With more than 500 companies in our UK supply chain, we’re proud of the role that our partnership with BAE Systems has in delivering the world’s most advanced aircraft for the UK and 17 other allied nations.”

The F-35s global program of record amounts to more than 3,000 F-35s amongst the program’s 17 customers. Work on the program will continue at BAE Systems’ advanced manufacturing hub at Samlesbury for many years to come.

“This is an important milestone for our business and demonstrates both the expertise of our people and their commitment to delivering for the F-35 program,” said Susan Addison, senior VP for U.S. Programs at BAE Systems. “The roles we play today are underpinned by a world-class manufacturing pedigree and industrial know-how in the UK, which has been developed through decades of cutting edge experience in combat air programs. We are proud of what we do for our customers and the air forces who help keep us safe.”