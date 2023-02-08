U.S. Special Operations Command

Leonardo Societa per Azioni (S.p.A.), Pomigliano d’Arco, Naples, Italy, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92241-23-D-0003) in the amount of $91,882,621 with firm-fixed-price requirements to design, modify, integrate and install the 1.2+ avionics update package on the C27J fixed wing aircraft. The C27J aircraft provides U.S. special operations forces with fixed wing aircraft support. This contract action supports a requirement to replace the aging avionic package on the C27J fixed wing aircraft that has components dating back more than 15 years, and to maximize commonality across the C27J fixed wing aircraft operating enterprise. Fiscal 2021-2023 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $31,916,251; and procurement, construction and improvement, Coast Guard funds in the amount of $32,143,780 were obligated at the time of the award. This is a non-competitive award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The majority of the work will be performed in Naples, Italy. U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.A. Army

A. Burch Construction Co. Inc., Ramona, Calif., was awarded a $44,243,588 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a simulations center. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Irwin, California, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 6, 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $44,243,588 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-23-C-0004).

Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, Falls Church, Va., was awarded a $9,650,000 modification (P00009) to contract W91236-20-C-2025 for a battalion complex operations building and hangar facility. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $9,650,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc., Lansdale, Penn., is awarded a $38,500,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for the repair of, spares, and engineering services for the antenna array panel assemblies to support the AN/SLQ-32(V)6 surface electronic warfare improvement program Block 2. This contract, if fully funded, would bring the cumulative value to $38,500,000 over a five-year period. Work will be performed in Lansdale, Penn., and is expected to be completed by February 2028. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $232,806 (1 percent) will be obligated under the first order at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was awarded on a sole source basis in accordance with the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (1) as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016423DWM27).

Sparton LLC, DeLeon Springs, Fla., is awarded a $26,848,442 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract containing firm-fixed-price provisions. This contract is for the production of very low frequency transducers. Work will be performed in DeLeon Springs, Fla., and the ordering period will be completed by February 2027 (with the latest possible delivery taking place 12 months thereafter). Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,619,342 will be obligated at time of award on the first delivery order, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(1), via the System for Award Management website with two offers received. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N6660423DB300).

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $13,940,392 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-4301 for continued maintenance and repair support at Naval Submarine Base New London, Conn. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,940,392 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

King Nutronics Corp., Woodland Hills, Calif., is awarded an $8,286,250 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for the manufacture of hand pump calibrators in support of the general purpose electronic test equipment program. All work will be performed in Woodland Hills, Calif. The contract will include a three-year base period and two one-year option periods which if exercised, the total value of this contract will be $14,161,350. All work will be completed by February 2026; if all options are exercised, ordering periods will be completed by February 2028. No funds will be obligated at time of award and appropriate fiscal year working capital (Navy) funds will be obligated as individual task orders are issued. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-23-D-G301).

