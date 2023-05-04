fbpx
Defense

DOD announces latest security assistance package for Ukraine

by Joseph Clark | DOD News
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks with the international news media about the support NATO allies have agreed to send to Ukraine during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

The Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine May 3, 2023, containing more ammunition for U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems among other weapons to arm Ukrainian forces against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.

The latest package, valued at up to $300 million, marks the 37th drawdown of DOD equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.

Weapons cargo bound for Ukraine is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2022. The Department of Defense is providing Ukraine with critical capabilities to defend against Russian aggression under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

In addition to HIMARS ammunition, the package includes additional artillery and mortar rounds, antiarmor capabilities, heavy transport equipment and spare parts for field equipment.

The additional U.S. security assistance reflects the Biden administration’s pledge of enduring support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

The U.S. has pledged to work with its allies to provide Ukraine with the capabilities needed to meet its immediate battlefield requirements, as well as its longer-term security assistance needs.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, the U.S. has led 11 meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of more than 50 countries committed to the defense of Ukraine.

The most recent UDCG meeting was held last month at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

“Our common efforts have made a huge difference to Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said during his opening remarks. “And they underscore just how badly the Kremlin miscalculated.”

“Putin thought that he could easily topple Kyiv’s democratically elected government. He thought that the wider world would let him get away with it. He thought that our unity would splinter. But he was wrong — on each and every count.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll takes his position at the head of the table during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting with delegates from over 40 countries participating at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. NATO’s strength lies in its unity, which has never been greater than it is today thanks to the collective resolve and commitment in supporting the Ukrainian front. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
