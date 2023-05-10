U.S. Army

AICI-Archirodon JV LLC, McLean, Va., was awarded a $319,535,250 firm-fixed-price contract for to design and construct port facilities, infrastructure and utilities. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2026. Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $319,535,250 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912ER-23-C-0002).

Page Southerland Page Inc., Washington, D.C. (W9128F-23-D-0025); Wiley & Wilson Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W9128F-23-D-0026); and Karn Charuhas Chapman & Twohey PC, Washington, D.C. (W9128F-23-D-0027), will compete for each order of the $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 2, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity.

Callan Marine Ltd, Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $9,430,000 firm-fixed-price for dredging services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work will be performed in Galveston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 8, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,430,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-23-C-0009).

Defense Logistics Agency

Cummins Power Generation, Minneapolis, Minn., has been awarded a maximum $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to produce spare parts in support of the Mobile Expeditionary Power Sources and Advanced Medium Mobile Power Sources programs. This was a competitive acquisition with one offer received. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. The performance completion date is May 7, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., (SPRBL1-23-D-0003).

UPDATE: John Deere Shared Services LLC, Moline, Ill., (SPE8EC-23-D-0010, $755,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for construction equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0004 and awarded Nov. 3, 2022.

UPDATE: Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Mich., (SPE607-23-D-0079, $28,821,908), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, Ariz., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $26,373,122 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-4208 to exercise options for Machinery Control System production shipsets in support of both the DDG 51 modernization program and DDG 51 new construction. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,136,084 (35 percent); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,237,038 (65 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Conn., is awarded a $10,912,499 undefinitized contract action to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 to perform component, software and system preliminary design. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Mass., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds totaling $3,500,000 will be obligated at the time of authorization and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Conn., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

CFD Research Corp., Huntsville, Ala., has been awarded a $24,547,621 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Airman readiness medical research in-silico framework to evaluate toxicity of hazardous materials. This contract provides for research, development, and validation of a broad in-silico framework for toxicity risk assessment of Air Force-relevant hazardous materials and contaminants. Work will primarily be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed May 7, 2027. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2384-23-C-0003).

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded an $8,243,462 sole-source, hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00064) under Aegis BMD Weapon Systems contract HQ085121C0002. This modification establishes new Contract Line Item Numbers 0063 and 0066 to support Digital Receive Upgrade urgent material efforts. Obligation in the amount of $8,243,462 using fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds will occur at the time of award. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with period of performance from time of award through Feb. 29, 2024. The value of the contract increases from $1,281,031,190 by $8,243,462 to $1,289,274,652. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

