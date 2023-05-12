Headlines — May 12

News

Defense budget bill hit with delay over debt ceiling fight

The partisan fight over raising the debt ceiling has temporarily derailed Congress’ work on the annual defense authorization bill.

Canada, Latvia to jointly train Ukrainian soldiers starting Monday

Canadian and Latvian armed forces on Monday will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia, Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand said on May 10.

US approves first transfer of seized Russian funds to Ukraine

The Biden administration has sought increased powers to send seized assets from Russian sanctions evaders to aid Kyiv.

Business

Israeli defense firms see opportunities to rearm Europe

The Israeli government has been on the fence about supporting Ukraine with weapons, but defense companies here are eager to pounce on sales opportunities in Europe to restock inventories depleted by donations to Kyiv.

Pentagon scales back Covid era fast-track contractor funds

The Pentagon is scaling back a Covid-era program that sped up more than $8 billion in payments to top defense contractors, the department announced May 8.

Defense

Drones, planes need new weapons and sensors, says special ops official

More options and less strain on humans are key to modernizing fixed-wing systems for U.S. Special Operations Command, according to the program executive officer in charge of the effort.

Marine Innovation Unit tackles some remaining Force Design tech needs

The U.S. Marine Corps inaugurated its Marine Innovation Unit here on May 5, as the reserve formation is already claiming some early wins as the proclaimed “problem solvers” for the service.

Air Force pilot training boss fired amid misconduct investigation

Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, commander of the Air Force’s pilot training enterprise, was removed from his post Tuesday amid an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

Veterans

Veterans protest to end controversial electronic health record system

Charlie Bourg and Charlie Monroe were both back outside the Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Medical Center on May 9, continuing a protest that began years ago outside the aging medical facility in northwest Spokane.†

Veterans’ unemployment is at historic lows. Can it last?

Years of focus on finding post-military jobs for service members have helped push the veterans’ unemployment rate to historic lows. Now, the biggest obstacle to veterans finding jobs may be Congress itself, if the debt-ceiling budget fight leads to a gut-punch for the U.S. economy.