Defense Logistics Agency

Remy Battery Co. Inc.,* Milwaukee, Wisc., (SPE7LX-23-D-0062, $13,942,972); Hi-Tech Glass LLC,* Southampton, N.J., (SPE7LX-23-D-0060, $12,733,820); and Jamison Professional Services Inc.,* Aurora, Colo., (SPE7LX-23-D-0061, $10,248,990), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE7LX-22-R-0058 for storage batteries. This was a competitive acquisition with three offers received. These are three-year base contracts with two one-year option periods. The performance completion date is May 16, 2026. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

U.S. Navy

Huntington Ingalls Inc. – Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $65,803,613 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2116 for continued engineering and technical support for CVN 80 and CVN 81. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,800,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-16-C-2116).

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, Calif., is awarded a $15,798,147 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00016) for options under a previously awarded contract (N0003022C2001) to provide services and support for Flight Test Instrumentation systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, Calif., (55 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (31 percent); Washington, D.C. (8 percent); Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3 percent); and Groton, Conn., (3 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,449,557; and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,009,302 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The total obligated dollar value of the modification is $13,458,859 and the total cumulative face value of the options being exercised is $15,798,147. This contract modification is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $10,247,842 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00011) to an order (N0001921F0005) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0031). This modification provides non-recurring engineering for the development of hardware and software necessary to install Mission Computer Modernization into E-6B Block I aircraft. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,247,842 will be obligated at the time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

*Small business