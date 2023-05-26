Headlines — May 26

News

China Committee wants Congress to establish a Taiwan weapons stockpile

The House China Committee on May 24 advanced 10 bipartisan recommendations to deter China from attacking Taiwan, which the panel hopes will be included in the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

Wagner Group boss says more than 20,000 of his troops died in Bakhmut

The head of the Russian private army Wagner says his force lost more than 20,000 men in the drawn-out battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Half of US public approves of Washington’s arms deliveries to Ukraine

A new survey finds American support for Washington’s backing of Ukraine has ebbed slightly since the war began 15 months ago.

Business

GAO blasts T-7 delays, cites ‘tenuous’ Air Force-Boeing relationship

Boeing’s effort to build a new trainer aircraft for the Air Force is plagued by safety problems, schedule and testing delays, and the risk the T-7A Red Hawk could fall even further behind schedule, the Government Accountability Office said in a scathing report.

Army eliminates AeroVironment from future tactical UAS competition

AeroVironment, an early provider of Future Tactical Uncrewed Aircraft Systems to the U.S. Army, has been eliminated from the service’s competition for the next increment of the system.

Northrop missile-warning satellites pass early design review

Northrop Grumman said its design for next-generation missile warning satellites passed a key Space Force review.

Lockheed paces JADC2 information-sharing at Northern Edge

Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor by revenue, said its products were used in an exercise near Alaska to consistently share military information across services and environments.

Defense

Space Force will look at how to hack targets from space

“We’re laying the groundwork for starting to figure that,” said the leader of Space Operations Command.

F-35 program completes band-aid fix for engine

All jets had received the modification earlier this month, but the Pentagon is still trying to figure out why a mysterious vibration is happening.

Cause of V-22 ‘hard clutch’ issue still unknown, even as fleet repairs moving ahead of schedule

An unknown number of Ospreys remain grounded after officials ordered a retrofit in February to address a safety issue.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

U.S. Air Force wants to avoid F-35 mistakes on sixth-gen fighter

The Air Force is focused on avoiding the mistakes that plagued past programs like the F-35, as the service officially kicks off its effort to build a sixth-generation fighter, Secretary Frank Kendall said May 22.

Veterans

Rules still punish military widows for remarrying by slashing benefits

Starting a new relationship after the death of a service member can cost grieving spouses tens of thousands of dollars in support stipends.

Vets will see a cost-of-living boost in benefit checks next year

House lawmakers this week finalized plans to guarantee a cost-of-living boost in veterans benefits next year, sending legislation to the White House to be signed into law in coming days.

VA issues new warning that default could have ‘catastrophic’ effects for veterans

The Treasury Department pays $25 billion worth of bills for the Department of Veterans Affairs each month — for veterans benefits, employee salaries, private health care, pharmacy costs and other programs like payments to small and veteran-owned companies that do business with the VA.

VA to scale back remote work rules, require more in-office time

The changes will begin with workers in the Washington, D.C., headquarters starting this fall.