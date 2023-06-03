Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Jorge Otero-Barreto

Jorge Otero-Barreto was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, in April 1937, to Eloy Otero-Bruno and Crispina Barreto-Torres. He attended primary and secondary school in Vega Baja and was subsequently enrolled in college for three years. Against his mother’s wishes, however, he decided in 1959 to forego his initial goal of attending medical school and instead enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Otero-Barreto completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and Jump School at Fort Bragg, N.C. Notably, he was the first Puerto Rican to attend and graduate from the Army Air Assault School. The year after his graduation, Otero-Barreto married his wife, with whom he later had four children.

Over the next 10 years, Otero-Barreto completed five tours as well as 200 missions in Vietnam. During that time, he served in the 82nd Airborne Division, the 101st Airborne Division, the 25th Infantry and the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team. For his service, he earned 38 decorations, which included three Silver Stars, five Air Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, five Purple Hearts, and five Bronze Star Medals with Valor. With these awards, he has been called “the most decorated soldier of the Vietnam War” and “the most decorated Puerto Rican Veteran.”

Despite being injured on five separate occasions while in Vietnam, he “always returned to the battlefield.” He also held his soldiers to a high standard. “He was somebody I immediately trusted,” one of his platoon leaders said. “He was … an extremely professional noncommissioned officer [and] was very mature. He was extremely conscientious.”

Otero-Barreto has also received praise back home, where he is recognized with a song describing him as the “real Rambo,” in reference to the “Rambo” movies. Upon his initial return, however, he encountered protests and struggled with post-traumatic stress, spending 15 days in a hospital. Despite this, he completed his bachelor’s degree and began providing boxing lessons and mentoring students.

We honor his service.