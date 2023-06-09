U.S. Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., doing business as Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $2,023,073,136 fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost reimbursable modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0011). This modification exercises options to procure materials, parts, and components for Lot 17 of the F135 Propulsion system for F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft as well as global spares requirements to include spare engines, power modules, and other hardware in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants, cooperative program partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (17 percent) (labor surplus area); Indianapolis, Ind., (10 percent); Middletown, Conn., (8 percent); Kent, Wash., (7 percent); North Berwick, Maine (4 percent); El Cajon, Calif., (3 percent) (labor surplus area); Cromwell, Conn., (3 percent); Whitehall, Mich., (3 percent); Portland, Ore., (2 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); South Bend, Ind., (2 percent); Columbus, Ga., (2 percent); Hampton, Va., (1 percent); Manchester, Connecticut (1 percent); Cheshire, Conn., (1 percent); Elmwood Park, N.J., (1 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (CONUS) (33 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $645,518,188; fiscal 2023 (Air Force) funds in the amount of $527,686,528; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $30,393,808; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,412,449; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $417,538,909; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $400,523,253 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

GrammaTech Inc.,* Ithaca, N.Y., is awarded a $9,847,104 modification (P00012) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00014-21-C-1032) for the Matured, Enhanced Total Platform Cyber Protection (TPCP) technologies for Improved Security (METIS) effort. The purpose of the METIS effort is to build a fleet of relevant tools and capabilities based on university performers initial proofs of concept that align with task areas in the TPCP broad agency announcement. Work will be performed in Ithaca, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by June 4, 2024. The contract modification will exercise Option 4 in the amount of $9,847,104. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $703,349 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Palantir Technologies, Palo Alto, Calif., was awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92433-23-D-0001) with a maximum ceiling of $463,000,000 in support of continued capabilities for select U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) units for one year. The scope of the contract covers development and sustainment efforts for Palantir within the overall ecosystem of programs under the Program Executive Office (PEO) Special Operations Forces Digital Applications (SDA) portfolio. This contract provides the ability for PEO SDAís programs to bring in the best of breed technology offerings provided by Palantir into the Modular Open System Approach all of the portfolio programs are taking. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $29,504,663 were obligated at the time of the award. This contract is awarded utilizing Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Advanced Technology Leaders Inc.,* Martinez, Ga., was awarded a $365,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for systems engineering and technical assistance services in support of Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 17 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 4, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-23-D-0003).

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $60,158,458 modification (P00014) to contract W911QX-21-C-0022 for research and development of novel approaches to artificial intelligence. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $16,148,699 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

KRI at Northeastern University LLC, Burlington, Mass., was awarded a $39,899,996 cost-no-fee contract for research and development on non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation effects. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 999 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 7, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-23-D-0004).

ACC Construction Co Inc., Augusta, Ga., was awarded a $16,005,395 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a Joint Special Operations Command operations facility annex. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work will be performed on Fort Liberty, N.C., with an estimated completion date of July 23, 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $16,005,395 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, N.C., is the contracting activity (W912PM-23-C-0010).

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Signature Flight Support, Orlando, Fla. (SPE607-23-D-0102, $17,309,662), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Ark., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

CORRECTION: The contract announced on May 31, 2023, for Rio Grande Electric Cooperative Inc., Brackettville, Texas (SP0600-09-C-8258/P00102), for $8,780,760 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is June 1, 2023.

* Small business