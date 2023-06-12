Headlines — June 12

News

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘counteroffensive, defensive actions’ underway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive actions are underway against Russian forces, asserting that his top commanders are in a “positive” mindset as their troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line.

China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, US confirms

The existence of the Chinese spy base was confirmed after The Wall Street Journal reported that China and Cuba had reached an agreement to build an electronic eavesdropping station on the island.

US announces new $2.1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon announced June 9 that it will provide an additional $2.1 billion in long-term weapons aid for Ukraine.

Putin says tactical nuclear weapons to be deployed to Belarus by July

Russian President Vladimir Putin said June 9 that Moscow will deploy some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus next month, a move that the Belarusian opposition described as an attempt to blackmail the West.

Business

Boeing F-15EX deliveries slip at least six months after quality errors

Production mistakes and quality problems with Boeing’s F-15EX Eagle II program have caused the fighter’s delivery schedule to slip by at least six months, which could endanger its ability to meet key deadlines, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a new report.

New ICBM delayed at least a year, GAO says

Annual assessment foresees LGM-35A reaching initial operating capability no earlier than mid-2030.

Block V Virginia-class attack subs delayed 2 years due to staffing problems: GAO

Independent government auditors found the issues are driving up price, but not yet to the ceiling for the contracts.

Italy-Azerbaijan energy talks spawn C-27J aircraft sales for Leonardo

Azerbaijan has signed to purchase the Italian C-27J airlifter, becoming the 17th nation to buy the aircraft, manufacturer Leonardo announced on June 8.

Defense

Congress’ critical annual defense policy work kicks off this week

Most of the major military policy changes to be passed by Congress this year will be unveiled over the next two weeks, as House and Senate lawmakers offer up their first drafts of the annual defense authorization bill.

US Army’s new combat vehicle named for soldiers killed in Iraq, WWII

The U.S. Army has named its first new combat vehicle in nearly four decades the M10 Booker after two soldiers killed in action, one in the Iraq War and the other in World War II.

Bird strike caused T-45 Goshawk crash last August, investigation finds

An ingested bird in a T-45C Goshawk trainer jet engine last year led to the aircraft’s crash, according to an investigation obtained by Navy Times.

Unlatched parts ingested into F-35B in Marine Corps mishap in Japan

Parts of a Marine F-35B jet broke off and got sucked into the intake, a Marine spokesman said.

Veterans

No timeline for trans vet surgeries, VA says 2 years after announcing coverage

Two years after the Department of Veterans Affairs said it would cover gender-affirmation surgery for transgender veterans, the department now says it has no timeline for when the procedures will actually be offered.