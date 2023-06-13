Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Jonathan Sorrenti



Army Veteran Jonathan Sorrenti graduated high school in 2002 and then joined the Army as an information systems operator with his main duties consisting of installing computers, managing networks and implementing training courses.

In 2007, Sorrenti attended Palmetto Military Academy Officer Candidate School in South Carolina and was commissioned as a military police officer. Once commissioned, he completed tours as an operations officer, logistics officer, company commander, mobility support officer, executive officer and a platoon leader.

During his years of service, Sorrenti deployed to Iraq, Croatia, El Salvador and Kosovo. He also supported humanitarian missions following Hurricane Joaquin, Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Dorian and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sorrenti retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel in June 2022 after completing 20 years of service. He received numerous awards, including a Bronze Star Medal for his meritorious service in Iraq, an Army Commendation Medal and a Humanitarian Service Medal.

With a Bachelor of Science in technology support and training management, and a Master of Education in instructional technology, Sorrenti is currently an education technology systems manager and adjunct instructor at Midland Technical College (MTC) in Colombia, S.C. During his time at MTC, he has earned several awards including MTC Staff of the Year, Service Excellence Leader and League of Innovation.

We honor his service.