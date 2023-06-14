Headlines — June 14

News

Lawmakers want US to provide Army tactical missiles to Ukraine

Lawmakers are seeking to compel a resistant U.S. administration to provide Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine as it fends off Russia.

US warned Ukraine not to attack Nord Stream

CIA pressed Kyiv weeks before explosions sabotaged the natural gas pipelines bringing Russian gas to Europe.

NATO chief: Ukraine can expect security guarantees, not membership invitation, at summit

Ukraine can expect new security guarantees from NATO nations at the military alliance’s upcoming summit, but it should not count on receiving a formal invitation for membership during the gathering in Lithuania.

Business

Pentagon pitches six steps to speed up foreign arms sales

The Pentagon aims to speed up its lagging Foreign Military Sales process, in part by fostering better discussions with other nations about their defense needs as well as expanding industry’s capacity to build more military equipment.

How industry can partner with NATO on disruptive technologies

NATO member nations agreed in 2022 to create the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, or DIANA, as a means to connect the alliance to startups and academic institutions working on emerging and disruptive technologies relevant to defense.

Commerce slates mid-July for next round of space traffic ‘industry engagements’

“As the world gets more complicated, and there are more and more [space situational awareness] providers, the issue of who pays will be one which continually gets battered around,” said Richard DalBello, the Office of Space Commerce.

US pushing India to seal big armed drone buy for Modi visit

Ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington, the Biden administration is pushing New Delhi to cut through its own red tape and advance a deal for dozens of U.S.-made armed drones, two people familiar with the matter said.

UK vendors unveil tech for powering Tempest warplane demo

British companies involved in the trinational program to develop the Tempest sixth-generation combat jet have lifted the lid on a fraction of the technologies being employed to fly a demonstrator aircraft within the next four years.

Estonia’s global arms buying spree seeks drastic combat gains

Estonian officials have announced what could prove to be the most expensive defense investments ever made by the Baltic country, as leaders embark on an updated modernization plan shaped in large part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Defense

Draft House bill would restore funding for next-gen fighter engine

The House Armed Services Committee’s proposed version of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act would throw a lifeline to a program aiming to develop a next-generation fighter jet engine.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

No more neck or hip tape test to measure body fat, Army declares

Army gym goers may soon see shorter lines to use neck exercise machines, as the service announced June 12 that it will phase out the current system for measuring body fat by mid-2024.

Marines eye a stronger amphibious force with much larger capabilities

As the Marine Corps shift away from counterinsurgency ops, and follow Force Design 2030, they may be taking on larger operations.

Air Force Lab doubling down on higher risk, higher reward science breakthroughs

The Air Force Research Lab wants to answer new science questions that have never been asked.

Veterans

GOP budget bill would ban abortions, transgender services at VA

Abortion procedures, transgender surgeries and LGBTQ Pride flags would all be banned at Veterans Affairs medical centers under a budget bill adopted by House Republicans on June 13.

VA nurses join nationwide protests over working conditions

Nurses at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals in California and Georgia took part in nationwide demonstrations June 13 demanding improvements for short-staffed medical facilities.

New online VA travel reimbursement program is failing veterans, inspector general finds

A new system designed to ensure that the Department of Veterans Affairs reimburses veterans for appointment-related travel quickly and properly is not living up to expectations, frustrating veterans and causing headaches for travel staff.