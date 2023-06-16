Headlines — June 16

News

Details of Chinook crash that injured 22 troops corrected by Pentagon

The Pentagon revised its narrative of what happened during a helicopter incident in northeastern Syria that left 22 service members injured over the weekend.

Putin threatens to seize more of Ukraine to block border attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that he could order his troops to try to seize more land in Ukraine to protect bordering Russian territory.

Ukraine war could last a decade, top Ukrainian official says

The deputy minister of digital transformation is working to cut red tape and attract foreign investors to homegrown defense startups.

Cyberattack wave in Ukraine linked to Russia’s GRU, Microsoft says

A wave of cyberattacks hitting Ukrainian government agencies and information-technology vendors has been traced back to hackers associated with Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, an official with Microsoft said in a blog post.

Business

Defense tech firm Rafael reveals first-ever hypersonic interceptor

Sky Sonic system, under development for three years, to be shown off at Paris Air Show, after Iran claimed earlier this month it built a hypersonic missile.

Kuwait to buy Turkish-made TB2 drones in $367 million deal

Kuwait has reached an agreement worth $367 million with Turkish drone-maker Baykar to purchase its increasingly sought-after TB2 combat drones, the Kuwaiti Army said.

Indonesia buys Qatari Mirage jets to plug fighter gap

Indonesia has confirmed it signed a contract this year to buy Qatar’s fleet of French-built fighter jets in an effort to plug a long-standing air defense gap.

Defense

Budget bill bans military abortions, transgender care, diversity work

All abortion assistance for troops would be banned, all transgender medical care ended, and all diversity and extremism training blocked under the defense appropriations plan unveiled by House Republicans on June 14.

Lawmakers demand Army justify pursuit of new attack recon helicopter

Lawmakers would curb the U.S. Army secretary’s travel until the service shows a thorough analysis of alternatives to pursuing a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, according to a draft of the fiscal 2024 policy bill released this week by the House Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces.

Lawmakers seek study of long-distance hypersonic testing ‘corridors’

House lawmakers want the U.S. Department of Defense to explore new flight range options for testing long-distance hypersonic systems.

At Pentagon’s first net-zero base, military tests green future

A Marine Corps base is the Pentagon’s first net-zero installation and a test project for a greener military.

USAF uses Mideast ops to test tech for potential China fight

The service is testing how artificial intelligence could rapidly give kinetic and non-kinetic targeting options to senior leaders, Air Forces Central Commander said.