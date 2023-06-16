Veteran of the Day U.S. Marine Corps Veteran James “Jimmy” Hauck

James “Jimmy” Hauck was born in Austin, Texas, in May, 1945, but moved to New Jersey with his family when he was three years old. When he was 17, Hauck left home and enlisted in the Marine Corps because “Vietnam was going on and [he] wanted to make a change,” he said in a 2023 interview. He originally enlisted in the Navy but later transferred to the Marine Corps, where he remained for the rest of his military career.

Hauck completed basic training at Great Lakes, Ill., before transferring to Port Hueneme, Calif., as a heavy equipment mechanic, repairing and operating heavy machinery and equipment. He served three tours in Vietnam, and often played guitar or poker in how down time.

After four years of service, Hauck returned to New Jersey for a civilian career in heavy equipment and machinery. He recalled the highlight of his Marine Corps service as being awarded a Purple Heart after an ambush attack in October 1965 when he was injured by enemy machine gun fire.

Hauck is now retired in New Jersey and enjoys playing guitar, reading about cars and taking trips to nearby American Legion posts. He also enjoys visiting local casinos.

We honor his service.