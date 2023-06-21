Headlines — June 21

News

Both sides suffer heavy losses as Ukraine strikes back against Russia

British officials say both sides are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas.

Allied plan would give Ukraine equal voice at high-level NATO council

Extending Ukraine an invitation to join NATO will not be on the agenda when heads of state meet next month for a major summit, but other measures will be taken to bring the country closer to eventual membership, NATO’s top official said June 16.

Portuguese firm to provide drones to Ukraine through British-led fund

Portuguese drone manufacturer Tekever has told Defense News it will provide some of its long-endurance systems to Kyiv to support land and maritime operations, a move bankrolled by the United Kingdom’s International Fund for Ukraine.

Business

Leonardo’s new CEO shakes up management

With a new CEO at the helm, Italy’s Leonardo is heading to the Paris Air Show with slimmed-down top management and a familiar face overseeing the firm’s key divisions.

Are you up for a challenge? NATO invites startups to compete for cash

NATO’s new technology accelerator will launch its inaugural challenges next week, meant to draw out innovative solutions from startups that can help solve real-world issues for the alliance.

Become interoperable or disappear, former DOD data chief tells contractors

Defense companies will have to prioritize data interoperability to stay relevant in the industry, David Spirk said.

Boeing defense chief bracing for potential Q2 losses

“We’re still assessing how the numbers are going to fall,” Ted Colbert, president and chief executive officer of Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security sector, said. “But the profile will look similar to the last quarter.”

Defense

Lawmakers eyeing even more boosts to junior enlisted pay

In the last two weeks, House lawmakers have proposed huge increases to junior enlisted pay, monthly bonuses for those service members to help deal with inflation, and new reforms to boost housing and assistance stipends to ensure their families don’t face financial struggles.

In the wake of high-profile suicides, the Army and Navy are trying to adapt

Driven by high-profile incidents of suicide and suicide clusters, the Navy and Army say they are working hard to address the issue and save lives.

Why is U.S. Navy focusing on submarines and unmanned jets

Today’s Navy might look different from tomorrows’ as the services shift tactics to larger-scale conflicts in the Indo-Pacific theater.

Veterans

All Veterans Affairs police to get body cameras by the end of 2023

The move will affect roughly 4,700 VA officers serving at department medical centers, cemeteries and offices.

‘Come home’: Father searches for homeless Iraq War veteran

When Patrick Smithwick was raising his second son in the horse country of Baltimore County, Md., he had every reason to believe that Andrew Coston Smithwick would grow up to be as successful as everyone in their high-achieving family.