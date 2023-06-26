Headlines — June 26

News

Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends

The extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s two-decade hold on power could have long-term consequences for his rule and his war in Ukraine.

Russian defense minister appears for first time since Wagner rebellion aimed to oust him

Sergei Shoigu was shown visiting troops in a video released by his ministry early June 26, though there was still no sign of President Vladimir Putin or mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

US spies learned in mid-June Prigozhin was planning armed action in Russia

The intelligence fed concerns about whether Vladimir Putin would remain in power and what any instability could mean for control of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

Business

Greece picks Safran’s Patroller drones as French industry deepens ties

The Hellenic Army is adding several Safran-made tactical drones to its arsenal, amid growing industrial ties between France and Greece.

Lockheed, Rheinmetall pair up to build Europe-made rocket launcher

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall are partnering to offer a European-made rocket launcher based on Lockheed’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) system to Germany and its neighbors.

Venture capitalists, tech firms beg Defense Secretary to speed up innovation

This morning a coalition of 13 tech execs and venture capitalists announced they’d written Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, asking in an open letter for major changes to how the military procures cutting-edge technology.

Defense

Senators back 5.2% pay raise for troops, but not other salary boosts

Senate lawmakers backed plans for a 5.2 percent pay raise in their first draft of the annual defense authorization bill but held back on more aggressive plans to boost junior enlisted pay, opting instead to study the idea of higher base salaries for the lowest-paid service members.

Pentagon mulling new critical infrastructure defense ops plan: VanHerck

The Department of Defense is mulling over a new plan for defending critical infrastructure, as well as working to update its Arctic strategy, both as part of a push toward what the head of Northern Command and NORAD said must be a “vastly different” and more forward-leaning vision of the future for homeland defense.

House panel eyes billion-dollar Pentagon fund to push commercial tech

A strategy for harnessing technology from commercial and non-traditional companies proposed by former Defense Innovation Unit director Mike Brown has caught traction in one House committee’s fiscal 2024 defense spending bill.

Who can fly the Marine Corps’ Reaper drones?

The Marine Corps has MQ-9 Reapers, large uncrewed aircraft designed primarily for intelligence-gathering. But who can fly them?

Veterans

Lawmakers push to make it easier to discipline, fire VA workers

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs leaders would be able to demote and fire problematic workers more quickly under new accountability rules proposed by a group of lawmakers on June 23.

VA unveils team to study racial disparities in benefit payouts to veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs has a new team and office responsible for helping it address health and benefits inequities among veterans as a result of racial, sex or gender discrimination.

VA hospitals outperform regular hospitals in national survey of discharged patients

The survey of discharged patients showed more consumer satisfaction with VA hospitals than others.