Headlines — June 28

News

After Wagner uprising, UK sees ‘cracks emerging’ in Russian support for Ukraine war

“We and our allies are asking [questions] about what situations may evolve as a direct repercussion of this very public attack on Putin’s authority by one of his protegees and closest allies,” said James Cleverly, UK Foreign Secretary.

Belarusian dictator Lukashenko’s unlikely cameo as mediator with Wagner

Staving off open conflict between Russia and the Wagner Group will burnish Lukashenko’s credentials but inviting Prigozhin to his country could be a challenge for the longtime dictator.

US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems, U.S. officials said Monday, as Ukrainian and Western leaders try to sort out the impact of the brief weekend insurrection in Russia.

Business

Here’s who will move forward in the Bradley replacement competition

The service has renamed the envisioned platform the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle.

Anduril moves into hypersonics with acquisition of rocket motor maker

Defense technology firm Anduril Industries on June 25 announced it has acquired solid rocket manufacturer Adranos, giving it a stronger position in the hypersonic and missile market.

Defense

Senate committee advances bill that may kill Army Combat Fitness Test

What’s old could soon be new once more.

Defense bill targets religious freedom group for its advocacy work

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation has frequently fought with Christian groups about the role of religion in the ranks.

Inside the Army’s plan to simplify AI for intel systems

Project Linchpin is designed as an AI pipeline program managers at Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors can use to meet requirements.

Stop debating over space weapons and prepare for conflict: Space Force general

A Mitchell Institute policy paper essentially lays out an implementation plan for what Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman has dubbed “responsible counterspace campaigning.”

Veterans

Supreme Court to rule on whether vets should get more GI Bill benefits

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up an ongoing veterans education benefits case which could dramatically rewrite federal benefits rules and give additional tuition money to potentially millions of veterans.

VA’s opioid treatment program is failing veterans, IG reports

Healthcare providers at the Department of Veterans of Affairs have consistently failed to identify and support service members suffering from opioid dependence as they transition out of the military, investigators have revealed.