Headlines — June 30

News

Pentagon uses Ukraine funds to split supply chains from Russia, China

More than a year ago, Congress passed a $40 billion Ukraine aid package.

Belarus says Prigozhin has arrived after weekend mutiny in Russia

The exile to Belarus of the 62-year-old owner of the Wagner Group was part of the deal that ended the short-lived mutiny in Russia.

NATO will defend members from threat of Wagner forces in Belarus

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance will protect members from threats by either ‘Moscow or Minsk’.

US open to expanding AUKUS

New participants to the partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States would need to provide beneficial tech contributions, officials said.

Business

House lawmakers form task force to modernize foreign military sales

Top foreign affairs and defense lawmakers formed a task force June 27 to modernize the U.S. foreign military sales process following long-standing concerns about a delay behind weapons shipments to allied countries.

Korean Air delivers first fuselage for Boeing AH-6 helicopters

Korean Air has delivered its first AH-6 helicopter fuselage built under a contract with Boeing, the South Korean company announced June 26.

Lockheed bests General Dynamics for Army long-range jammer contract

Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor by revenue, bested rival General Dynamics Mission Systems for a U.S. Army deal to develop a long-range electronic warfare, signals intelligence and cyber system the service sees as critical to its “deep sensing” playbook.

Bell sees an opening in militarizing ‘cost-effective’ commercial helicopters for foreign buyers

An official with the Texas-based helo-maker explained how commercial or police models can be reconfigured for military use.

US Navy approves $400M and an extra year to complete USS Kennedy

The U.S. Navy and Huntington Ingalls Industries have confirmed plans to push back the delivery date for the second-in-class carrier USS John F. Kennedy by more than a year and increase the baseline budget by nearly $400 million, HII announced June 27. The decision echoes the long delays and repeated cost hikes for the construction of first-in-class USS Gerald Ford.

Defense

How the new Marine infantry battalion fits into the littoral regiment

The infantry battalion remains the base structure of the force and the new regiment.

Georgia base tapped to host F-35 fighters as A-10 fleet retires

The Air Force said June 26 it plans to bring two F-35A squadrons to the Valdosta base starting in fiscal 2029.

The future of Davis-Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear

It’s becoming clearer what Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz., will look like now that it’s apparent the A-10 mission is being mothballed.

Veterans

Deadline looms for vets to get retroactive toxic exposure benefits

Veterans Affairs officials plan a public awareness blitz over the next five weeks to get as many individuals as possible to sign up for new military toxic exposure benefits ahead of an August deadline for retroactive payouts.

New VA gender affirmation surgery policy sitting on secretary’s desk

It’s been two years since VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced that the VA would cover gender affirmation surgery for transgender veterans, but to date, the VA has yet to publish regulations that would allow it to start providing treatment.