Air Force delays some PCSs, bonuses

The U.S. Air Force is experiencing a shortfall in the fiscal year 2023 Military Personnel Appropriation driven by higher-than-projected personnel costs.

Headquarters Air Force is directing actions to be taken now to avoid exhausting funds. AFPC is currently approving PCS orders for Airmen with projected departure dates in July.

For all other Airmen awaiting PCS orders with projected departure dates of August or later, orders are being reviewed and approved on a priority basis. Some PCS order authentications will be delayed.

Effective July 11, 2023, the Air Force will suspend the fiscal year 2023 selective reenlistment bonus program but will allow Airmen who would have been eligible after the deadline to extend their current enlistment into fiscal year 2024. This allows most Airmen to still access an SRB program with the fiscal year 2023 rules until the fiscal year 2024 program starts. Airmen who reach their maximum extensions by law on their enlistment can also be accommodated through constructive re-enlistment. Airmen should be on the lookout for AFPC messaging and work with their servicing MPF.

The Air Force is also temporarily pausing the Aviation Bonus program that opened on June 6, 2023, to restructure the program to continue offering bonuses to aviators. Within the next 14 days, the Air Force expects to reopen a restructured AvB, at which time officers who did not already elect to sign the AvB contract will be able to do so as long as funds remain.

Additionally, the Air Force is pausing new Assignment Incentive Pay; this includes Airmen signing contracts or initiating new pay at non-contract locations until the beginning of FY24. Airmen already receiving AIP will continue to receive that pay.

Finally, Airmen on overseas long tours with a DEROS between October and December 2023 will have their DEROS extended to January and March 2024.

AFPC will continue to prioritize and authenticate orders for mandatory moves and will consider ETP requests on a case-by-case basis.

The Air Force continues to work through additional options to avoid the funding shortfall and will provide more information when available.

Airmen who have specific questions, call the Total Force Service Center at 210-565-0102, or toll-free at 800-525-0102.