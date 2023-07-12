Headlines — July 12

News

NATO to offer Ukraine continuing support but not immediate membership

NATO leaders will agree next week to help modernize Ukraine’s armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day, the organization’s top civilian official said July 7.

US to destroy its last chemical weapons

At a sprawling military installation in the middle of the rolling green hills of eastern Kentucky, a milestone is about to be reached in the history of warfare dating back to World War I.

US drone strike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria

The Defense Department says a U.S. drone strike has killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria.

White House defends giving cluster bombs to Ukraine

The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said July 7, vowing the U.S. will not leave Ukraine defenseless and asserting that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial bombs carefully.

Business

Sweden, Finland eye quantum tech leap amid call for official strategy

Nordic defense companies could have a greater share of the world’s quantum computing pie, as regional players Sweden and Finland each aim to advance their capabilities using the disruptive technology.

Sikorsky dusts off ‘flying wing’ drone concept for Pentagon program

Sikorsky is seeking federal permission to test a “flying wing” in the skies, as it looks to win a potential Pentagon contract to produce drones that can land on ships and in clearings that lack the runway capacity required by many of the military’s larger unmanned aircraft.

US military deals not enough to wean India off Russian arms yet

India’s multi-billion-dollar purchases of U.S. arms are less about shifting its reliance on Russian defense equipment and moving towards the West – it’s more about developing its own domestic weapons industry, security officials and analysts say.

Defense

Brown’s confirmation hearing for Chairman of Joint Chiefs to be held July 11

The long-awaited hearing to confirm the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will begin on July 11.

Autonomous drones will traverse terrain features; allow more Marines to fight

The Marine Corps Warfighting Lab wants to free up Marines of the task of piloting drones, so the aircraft and Marines can focus on their own missions.

Expeditionary Theater Support Group created by AFCENT

U.S. Air Forces Central Command has stood up the Expeditionary Theater Support Group at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, to provide expeditionary logistics, sustainment and engineering support for more effective war fighting missions.

Veterans

Army retiree powerfully impacts veterans and his community

Lindsey Streeter, Military Times’ 2023 Veteran of the Year, has made community outreach the central focus of his life.

US now aiding Vietnam in finding the country’s missing in action from past conflict between the two

Half a century after the last American combat troops left Vietnam, the U.S. has taken the first steps in a major but little-noticed policy shift to solidify relations with its former adversary by helping the Vietnamese account for and identify their war dead.

Ambitious new campaign aims to reduce veteran suicide rate by half

USAA’s Face the Fight is employing its $41 million in philanthropic grants in an effort to halve the suicide rate among veterans by 2030.