Veteran of the Day U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Toni Williams

As a Marine Corps administrative noncommissioned officer, Toni Williams was called “mama bear” for the care and support she gave to Marines experiencing sexual assault or on the verge of suicide. Afterwards, Williams continued to serve by providing meals to the homeless through the Salvation Army and resources to Veterans and their families through the Washington, D.C., Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs.

“It was one of the best decisions I made to stand side-by-side with those Marines,” Williams recalled about her service years. “It was life or death for them during those difficult times. I chose to save lives.”

Williams, a Memphis native, said growing up in this creative part of Tennessee, and to a supportive family in the 1990s, was a blessing for an “androgynous” person. Her father is a Navy Veteran and her mother participated in junior ROTC, so Williams also felt encouraged to serve.

After graduating with an English degree from the University of Tennessee, Williams enlisted in the Marines, drawn to the creed of “honor, courage and commitment.” She said an experience in boot camp helped her transition to the type of person she wanted to be.

“Everyone looks to their left and to their right and learns they put their lives in your hands, and you put yours in theirs. This is you committing yourself to that situation and to that human being,” she explained.

Beginning in 2012, Williams was stationed at Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall in the Washington, D.C., region. As an administrator, she ensured Marines’ records were current, so those in need could receive necessary assistance.

“It was important to make sure no one was out there starving or having housing insecurity in the military,” she said. “That’s not often talked about. It became my job and an act of appreciation to ensure service members and their families received the help and support they needed.”

Although she served after the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” which prohibited LGBTQ personnel from openly serving, Williams said she still endured painful discrimination. Despite obstacles, she was among the first to escort someone of the same sex to the Marine Corps ball. Williams finished her active service honorably in 2015.

During her time in the reserve, until 2019, Williams worked on her master’s degree while delivering meals for the Salvation Army to the D.C. homeless community. She said it was natural and fulfilling for her to continue to serve.

Since 2019, she has been a steady voice for Veterans and their families in the district’s Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs. Brandyn Poole, a math teacher in the area, admires Williams’ dedication to supporting women, Black, LGBTQ and other Veterans in need.

“She has used her platform at the mayor’s office to provide free transportation, highlight Veterans making an impact in their community and to support Veterans with housing and food needs,” Poole said. “It is truly inspiring to watch her in action.”

We honor her service.