SPACECOM general wants satellites with sustained maneuverability

by David Vergun DOD News
Space Force photograph
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Wengerd, left, and U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Joshua Struikman, both deployed communications technicians assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support, establish military satellite communications during Exercise Vibrant Response 23, April 24, 2023. Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support of civil authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

In the next four to five years, operations by the Defense Department in the space domain will likely be transformed, said the U.S. Space Command deputy commander.

“Since the dawn of space age, we’re doing it wrong. What we’ve really been doing is what I call positional space operations. We launch a platform into orbit and we tend to leave it right in that orbit. And the only energy state changes from that orbit tend usually to be station-keeping maneuvers, maybe some slight repositioning, depending on what you’re doing,” Space Force Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw said July 6, 2023, at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. “That’s not going to be sufficient anymore.”

Systems that provide communications and many DOD national security systems are probably going to remain positional, such as those used for missile warnings, he said.

Marine Corps photograph
Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit command element set up a ground network in a joint light tactical vehicle while aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America in the Coral Sea, July 2, 2023. The network enables satellite communications from a local area of operations to connect with multiple areas of operation across the Indo-Pacific region.

However, there are emerging sets of platforms that have to overcome this positional approach. “They need to probably spend most of their lifetime changing their energy state and maneuvering as opposed to staying in orbit,” he said.

The Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program is one example where maneuverability would be desirable, he said. That program consists of satellites operating in the near-geosynchronous orbit to support SPACECOM’s space surveillance operations.

Satellites in a geosynchronous orbit move in an orbit that matches the Earth’s rotation. Satellites in that program look at other platforms to determine if things are working right or if there could be malfunctions, for instance on a solar panel deployment. Those satellites could also be used to determine if an adversary’s satellite is behaving suspiciously with malicious intent, he said.

Space Force photograph by Joshua Conti

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 56 SpaceX Starlink broadband satellites launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., May 4, 2022.

Operating in a dynamic, more maneuverable manner would allow DOD to achieve surprise and gain the initiative against adversaries in ways not possible today, Shaw said.

The general also said collaboration with allies, partners and other agencies is important. For instance, SPACECOM shares sensor data with NASA, which helps the agency with situational awareness for manned space flights.

SPACECOM is also working closely with the Department of Commerce to help set up an architecture for space traffic management, as space has become increasingly commercialized, he said.

In addition, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has highlighted the importance of space for surveillance and communications, he said.

For instance, Russia has been trying to jam the GPS and navigational satellite systems used by Ukraine, and Ukraine has responded in kind.

