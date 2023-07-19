Headlines — July 19

News

US soldier detained by North Korea after crossing border

An American soldier crossed the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea, U.S. officials said July 18.

US sending jets, warship to Gulf to protect ships from Iranian seizure

U.S. is sending additional fighter jets and a warship to the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there.

Sensitive US military info exposed in accidental emails to Mali

Emails containing sensitive data reportedly went to the African country Mali instead of the U.S. military because of a typo.

Russia blames Ukraine for attack on key Crimea military supply bridge

Vehicle traffic on the single bridge that links Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea and serves as a key supply route for the Kremlin’s forces in the war with Ukraine came to a standstill July 17 after one of its sections was blown up, killing a married couple and wounding their daughter.

Business

What are China’s plans for Turkey’s IDEF defense expo?

China is expected to make a significant showing at Turkey’s biennial defense conference this month, according to an official organizer.

Plasan to supply armored cab for AM General’s JLTV

The new supplier of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, AM General, has picked Plasan North America to provide major components of the armored cab in a $300 million deal, the latter announced July 17.

Data-rights fight may delay training on Air Force’s new F-35 simulator

Disagreement with Lockheed Martin may stall installation of latest software in a next-gen training facility.

US falling behind China in tech advancements, Govini report finds

China’s rapid technological growth poses a threat to the U.S. defense industrial base, according to a new report from data analytics firm Govini.

Recon vehicle competitors maintain tempo, despite program uncertainty

The U.S. Marine Corps wants manufacturers to “go full speed” in developing a new reconnaissance vehicle, despite having no concrete quantity in mind and potentially needing fewer than anticipated.

UK defense plan zeroes in on replenishing weapons stockpiles

Britain’s defense ministry plans to boost weapons stockpiles spending and form what it calls a global response force, according to a new plan to improve warfighting readiness set for release July 18.



India, France increase defense ties with new Rafale jet and submarine buys

As part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, the two countries released a document entitled “Horizon 2047,” about the future collaboration between the two sides — including on defense issues.

Saudi Arabia buys Turkish drones during Erdogan’s visit

Turkish President Recep Erdogan is also set to visit Qatar and the UAE as he looks to improve relations and secure trade deals with the Gulf states.

Defense

More defense policy fights ahead as Senate begins budget debates

Less than a week after House lawmakers advanced a controversial version of the annual defense authorization bill, Senate lawmakers will take up debate on the must-pass budget policy bill with an eye towards starting inter-chamber negotiations by the end of the month.

Space Force should offer European allies protection from anti-satellite attacks: Saltzman

“The destruction of a satellite may not have that same public effect as a missile attack into a civilian population, but from a military standpoint, you’ve still definitely created an act of war,” said Gen. Chance Saltzman.

Veterans

VA lays groundwork for first major survey of moral injury in veterans

The most familiar moral and ethical dilemmas in warfare have to do with inflicting harm: deciding whether to fire on a person who represents an uncertain threat, for example, or living with the knowledge of civilian collateral damage of battle.

Tuskegee Airmen honored with monument on piazza in Italian city

A monument dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen of the 332nd Fighter Group was unveiled this week as the town paid tribute to them and to its own crucial contribution in World War II.