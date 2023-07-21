Headlines — July 21

News

Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘slow’ and ‘steady’ but not a failure, Milley says

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on July 18 rejected the notion that Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia’s invading forces is failing and insisted the attack is making slow progress.

Ukraine aims to sap Russia’s defenses, as US urges a decisive breakthrough

Ukraine is making limited advances recapturing Russian-held territory, but has yet to employ the larger-scale operations U.S. officials say could enable a breakthrough.

Russian command structure ‘confusing at best’ after Wagner mutiny, says top US general

The Ukraine war “is going to be long, it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be bloody,” Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley predicted.

Business

Sluggish procurement stalling Pentagon progress on AI, experts say

The Pentagon’s procurement process is one of several major obstacles hampering efforts to develop and apply artificial intelligence technology, a panel of AI experts told members of Congress July 18.

Defense Innovation Board pushes ‘Oasis’ fund for promising technology

The Defense Innovation Board wants the Pentagon to create an “Oasis” of funding to help technology projects transition from development to production.

Software problems will cut F-35 deliveries this year, Lockheed says

The delays will cost the company about $7 million per jet.

HII, Babcock announce “strategic partnership” on nuclear decoms, construction

The announcement with UK firm Babcock comes at a time when the US is preparing to start disposing of older nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

Saudi Arabia signs major order for Turkish drones

Saudi Arabia is set to give a boost to Turkey’s struggling economy through a major drone contract negotiated with Turkish firm Baykar, one that the company’s CEO is calling the biggest sale between the two countries in Turkish defense history.

Turkish Aerospace, Aselsan ink $2B in deals to upgrade F-16 jets

Turkish Aerospace Industries has signed two contracts worth nearly $2 billion with the country’s largest defense company to upgrade F-16 fighter jets.

Defense

Tuberville, Austin call fails to yield breakthrough on military holds

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., spoke on July 18 but failed to make any progress on breaking the logjam of nearly 300 military promotions the senator is holding up, Tuberville said.

As top Marine retires, will planned changes to the Corps endure?

Gen. David Berger has been a staunch figure in a redesign of the Marines. With his retirement, will the plans stay in place?

Air Chiefs from US, Britain, and Australia align on E-7 Wedgetail

The heads of the U.S., British, and Australian air forces signed a “joint vision statement” in a ground-breaking declaration of intent to co-develop the E-7 Wedgetail for airborne early warning and control, the U.S. Air Force announced July 17.

Veterans

GOP senator blocks historic VA leadership nominee

Tanya Bradsher is in line to be the first woman confirmed to the Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary post.

Operation Homefront gives recently discharged vets a chance at owning a home

Operation Homefront’s Transitional Homes for Veterans program “sounded nice,” said Trevor Allison, a former Air Force staff sergeant, but he never dreamed they would be chosen.