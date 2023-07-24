Headlines — July 24

News

UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier

The deputy commander of the U.N. Command said July 17 it has started conversations with North Korea over an American soldier who ran into the North last week across the Koreas’ heavily armed border.

Weary soldiers, unreliable munitions: Ukraine’s many challenges

A month of reporting by New York Times journalists found the fighting mostly stalemated and Ukraine facing an array of obstacles against a determined foe.

Balancing the risk and reward of sending American cluster munitions to Ukraine

We examine the risk and potential rewards of the U.S. sending dual-purpose improved conventional munitions, or cluster bombs, to Ukraine.

Business

Space Force raises the stakes as rocket companies compete for lucrative military missions

Space Force plans to buy even more rocket launches from companies in the coming years than previously expected.

Booz Allen Hamilton to pay $377 million for false charges to US government

Justice Dept. settles lawsuit against Booz Allen for $377 million in civil case after investigation finds the defense contractor overcharged federal agencies.

Defense

Clutch problem in Osprey led to death of 5 Marines in 2022, Corps says

A problem with the clutch of an MV-22 Osprey aircraft caused the June 2022 crash that killed five Marines, a Marine Corps investigation found.

Air Force resumes some PCS moves after cash infusion

The Air Force said July 21 that some airmen can resume the process of moving to their next duty station, after a funding shortfall briefly threatened to derail the service’s busy summer travel season.

Army asks 20 high-ranking officers to stay in roles amid hold on military promotions

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has for months held back promotions for over 250 high-ranking military officers in protest of a Defense Department abortion policy.

Flying wings, rockets, gliders: Air Force envisions its next cargo workhorses

Pentagon wants fleet able to fly vast distances in support of U.S. forces in Pacific under policy to deter China.

Veterans

Tony Bennett, American music icon and WWII veteran, dies at 96

He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.