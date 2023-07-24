fbpx
Defense

Sacred search: Operation Colony Glacier

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson
An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter from Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, takes off after dropping off Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations and Armed Forces Medical Examiner System recovery team members supporting Operation Colony Glacier at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2023. Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 Globemaster II that crashed in November 1952 with 52 military members on board. The recovery effort has taken place every summer since 2012 by personnel from Alaskan Command, Alaska National Guard, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, U.S. Army Alaska, 673rd Air Base Wing, 3rd Wing and Detachment 1, 66th Training Squadron.

On Nov. 22, 1952, a U.S. Air Force C-124 Globemaser II crashed onto Colony Glacier in Alaska.

The 52 service members who died in a Nov. 22, 1952, plane crash on Mount Gannett, Alaska, were never forgotten — but for more than 60 years, their loved ones had no remains to grieve over or bury.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson
Operation Colony Glacier recovery team crews search glacier ridges for remains, personal effects and equipment on site at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2023. Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 Globemaster II that crashed in November 1952 with 52 military members on board. The Department of Defense is deeply committed to bringing home those who were lost and providing their families and loved ones a sense of closure.

That changed after an Alaska National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew conducting routine training in 2012 spotted aircraft wreckage on Colony Glacier. Recovery operations confirmed it was debris from the C-124 that crashed six decades earlier with 42 airmen, eight soldiers, one Marine and one sailor on board.

Every summer since, service members have searched the area in an effort to find the remains of the crash victims, identify them and bring them home.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson
Recovery team members supporting Operation Colony Glacier pass out equipment and plan the day’s recovery efforts at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2023.

The mission, Operation Colony Glacier, continued this June, with a team of military and civilian personnel working to uphold the nation’s sacred pledge to leave no service member behind.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Earl, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Glacier Mountaineering Team lead mountaineer looks out over the recovery crash site at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2023.

The icy terrain, unpredictable weather and constantly changing nature of the glacier require careful planning for the operation and special training and expertise for its participants.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson
U.S. Army Sgt. Nathaniel Smith, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Glacier Mountaineering Team advanced military mountaineer, scales a crevasse wall after recovering human remains, personal effects and equipment between glacier ridges at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2023.

In addition to possible remains, they search for flight equipment and personal effects.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Earl, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Glacier Mountaineering Team lead mountaineer, prepares to rappel into a crevasse in search of possible human remains, personal effects and equipment between glacier ridges at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2023.

In 2014, the Defense Department announced 17 of the lost service members had been identified and would be returned to their families for burial with full military honors. By June 2017, the number of those identified was 37.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Earl, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Glacier Mountaineering Team lead mountaineer, (left), and Sgt. Nathaniel Smith, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Glacier Mountaineering Team advanced military mountaineer (right), prepare to rappel into a crevasse in search of possible human remains, personal effects and equipment between glacier ridges at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2023.

As of June of last year, the operation’s 10th anniversary, 44 of the 52 service members had been recovered and identified.

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Brehl Garza
A UH-60 transports crash recovery team members to Colony Glacier, July 10, 2012, after a sighting of possible wreckage.

After team members inventory the items found each year, military honor guard members conduct an honorable carry and honorable departure for the remains, which are escorted to Dover Air Force Base, Del., for identification.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado
Airmen assigned to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Honor Guard carry the transfer case of a service member recovered during Operation Colony Glacier, June 26, 2022. The transfer cases will go to Dover Air Force Base, Del., for identification of remains and personal effects before being returned to families.

 

