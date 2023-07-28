Headlines — July 28

News

UFO whistleblower claims he’s under threat for revealing secret ops

The former airman told lawmakers that he’d learned of the clandestine UFO program while working at the National Reconnaissance Office.

House advances AUKUS authorizations amid sub, export control debate

The House advanced four bills to implement AUKUS, but broader concerns over submarine industrial capacity and export controls are muddying the waters.

Biden orders US to share evidence of Russian war crimes with international court

The decision is a shift in U.S. policy toward the International Criminal Court and goes against the Pentagon’s recommendation.

Main thrust of Ukraine’s offensive may be underway, US officials say

After holding back many units, Ukraine is now committing them, the officials said, but it remained unclear whether a full-scale assault was taking place.

Business

Warren slams defense contractors over tax lobbying

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants answers from defense contractors about their lobbying efforts to restore a tax credit that partially expired last year.

Lockheed, BWXT to build nuclear-powered spacecraft, engine

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and NASA selected Lockheed Martin and BWX Technologies to develop an experimental nuclear propulsion system that could provide a more efficient power source for future in-orbit maneuvering and Mars-bound spacecraft.

L3Harris, Leidos collaborate on US Army’s ATHENA reconnaissance jet

Two large defense contractors are teaming up to work on an intelligence-collecting jet the U.S. Army considers vital to its future long-range spying and targeting abilities.

Boeing defense unit logs over $500M in losses for Q2, though KC-46 deliveries resume

The aerospace giant’s defense and space division recorded new charges for NASA’s Starliner shuttle, the Air Force’s T-7A training jet and the Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray drone.

Hanwha defeats Rheinmetall for $5-7 billion Aussie infantry fighting vehicle deal

Australia moved to further cement its increasingly close ties with South Korea, awarding artillery giant Hanwha a $5-7 billion AUD ($3.38 billion US) contract for infantry fighting vehicles meant to replace the country’s ancient M113 fleet.

FTC won’t block L3Harris purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne; CEO says deal to close this month

“We were advised today that the FTC will not block our acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne; therefore, we are moving forward to close the transaction on or about July 28,” wrote L3Harris CEO Chris Kubasik in a note to investors.



Lithuania picks Leopard 2 tank over Abrams, Black Panther

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anuöauskas has announced the country’s government aims to sign a letter of intent with Germany to purchase Leopard 2 tanks for the land forces.

Defense

Allvin nominated to be Air Force’s top officer

President Joe Biden has tapped Gen. David Allvin as his nominee to serve as the next Air Force chief of staff, the White House announced July 26.

Biden picks career aviator Mahoney as Marine Corps’ next assistant commandant

Mahoney’s nomination comes with less fanfare than the four senior Navy nominees announced late last week.

Bird strike caused T-38 jet crash last November, investigators say

A T-38C Talon training jet crashed in eastern Mississippi last November after a bird collided with its windshield — shattering the canopy, breaking its engines and prompting the lone pilot to eject, an Air Force investigation has concluded.

Veterans

Scammers who target veterans could face extra prison time

A pair of senators wants new criminal penalties for scammers who prey on veterans, arguing the punishment is needed to discourage would-be wrongdoers from targeting individuals who have already sacrificed for their country.

DNA test helps identify body of Korean War soldier from Georgia

Army Sgt. 1st Class James L. Wilkinson will be buried in September.

VA has processed 425,000 PACT Act claims since law enacted

The Department of Veterans Affairs has processed roughly 425,000 benefits claims for illnesses related to toxic exposure since the PACT Act was signed into law last year, agency officials told senators on July 26.