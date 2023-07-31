L3Harris completes acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne

L3Harris Technologies has completed its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, forming a fourth business segment at the company.

L3Harris signed a definitive agreement to purchase Aerojet Rocketdyne in December 2022, emphasizing its ability to strengthen the defense industrial base, enhance competition and accelerate innovation for a critical merchant supplier of propulsion systems.

“I’m thrilled to welcome more than 5,000 employees to the L3Harris team today,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, chair and CEO, L3Harris. “With national security at the forefront, we’re combining our resources and expertise with Aerojet Rocketdyne’s propulsion and energetics capabilities to ensure that the Department of Defense and civil space customers can address critical mission needs globally.”

The company also announced Ross Niebergall will serve as president of the Aerojet Rocketdyne segment at L3Harris.

“Our customers demand a competitive environment that produces innovative, agile solutions,” Niebergall said. “We will expand on the strong Aerojet Rocketdyne heritage to enhance production and deliver on those expectations.”

The acquisition diversifies the L3Harris portfolio, adding considerable long-cycle backlog and broad expertise that enables opportunities in missile defense systems, hypersonics and advanced rocket engines, among other areas.

Aerojet Rocketdyne will be known as Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies company.