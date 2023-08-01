Veteran of the Day U.S. Navy Veteran Kayla Barron

Kayla Barron was born in Idaho in September 1987. She attended Richland High School in Washington state, graduating in 2006, before enrolling in the Naval Academy to study systems engineering.

After earning her degree, she was commissioned in the Navy and, a year later, enrolled at the University of Cambridge as a Gates Cambridge Scholar to complete her master’s degree in nuclear engineering. There, she developed a model for a novel nuclear reactor.

After studying in the United Kingdom, Barron enrolled in the Navy’s nuclear power and submarine officer training program. She then served as a division officer on USS Maine, earning a promotion to submarine warfare officer before returning to the Naval Academy to serve as flag aide to its superintendent. There, Barron applied to become an astronaut after meeting Kay Hire, who shared her experience with NASA. Despite facing extreme competition, Barron was selected as an astronaut candidate at NASA in August 2017, becoming the fifth woman graduate of the Naval Academy to attain this position. After training for two years, she joined the Astronaut Office and served in technical positions.

Barron joined the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station on Nov. 10, 2021. Along with three other crew members, she traveled in space for 177 days, returning in May 2022. During that time, her crew conducted over 350 experiments, including growing plants without using soil, tracking eye changes occurring in space and working with robots. Individually, she completed two spacewalks and traveled 75 million miles. Overall, she greatly enjoyed those experiences, especially because of their contribution to mankind.

In recognition of her accomplishments, she has earned several awards, including a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal as well as a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Beyond her professional life, Barron is married to Tom Barron and enjoys several personal hobbies, including reading, running, backpacking and hiking.

We honor her service.